THE BRIEF WONDROUS LIFE OF OSCAR WAO to Premiere at United Palace

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Literature to Life (LTL) has announced the debut performance of The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao by Junot Díaz with its newest actor, Jean Perez. The community performance will take place at United Palace in Upper Manhattan on October 5, 2026 at 7:00pm. This title is adapted by Co-Founding Artistic Director, Elise Thoron and directed by Kelvin Grullon.

The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao is a Pulitzer-Prize winning novel that presents readers with an astonishing vision of Dominican-American history, exploring the endless human capacity to persevere and risk it all in the name of love. LTL's adaptation tells the story through the eyes of Oscar's unlikely friend, Yunior. Through this exploration of brotherhood, fantasy stories, and what it means to be a “Dominican man,” this adaptation allows audiences to understand the culture of fear and violence that resulted from Trujillo's 30+ years dictatorship of the Dominican Republic, and the importance of facing fear with love. The title has been on LTL's roster for 15 years and is one of its most popular.

LTL's newest actor, Jean Perez, embodies a range of characters from this novel, bringing Díaz' words to life in an emotional and lively solo performance. Perez is a Dominican-American actor & filmmaker from The Bronx, New York, whose work is committed to bold and authentic storytelling, fusing genre with truth. He brings presence, depth, and emotional truth, with a passion for exploring narratives that highlight culture, resilience, and the complexity of the human spirit. As Co-Founder of Altagracia Productions, he aims to reclaim narrative power, elevate his community, and leave a legacy that guides and inspires the next generation of storytellers.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to work alongside such an incredible company and group of artists to bring this performance to life,” says Perez. “Working on The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao as a solo performance has been an incredibly meaningful experience. It not only reflects the dedication and work that Director Kelvin Grullon and I have invested in bringing this story to the stage, but also gives us the opportunity to share a story that holds such deep meaning within Dominican culture.

Performing at the United Palace is another dream come true for me. It has always been my neighborhood theater and a place of tremendous importance to the arts and community uptown. I remember bringing my mother there to see Juan Luis Guerra a few years ago, and now having her watch me perform in the same theater feels like a true full circle moment. To share this experience with her, in a place that has been part of our community for so long, makes this opportunity especially meaningful."

The story is directed by Kelvin Grullon, who was the actor for The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao for seven years. He is thrilled to still have a hand in this piece, only now it's in a different capacity.

"I am feeling overjoyed, it is just wondrous,” says Grullon. “This story has given so much to me, as an actor, as an artist, as a human, and I am excited to have been working with it again, this time from the Director's chair. Working with Jean has been a ball. He's a dedicated actor and collaborator, which made our arduous process smooth and absolutely filled with Dominican joy.

Having done the piece myself for 7 years, I know exactly what it's like to be in his shoes, everything that it takes, and it's so cool to witness his growth in the piece; to witness him arriving to the places I knew he'd get to, and to also surprise me! Perhaps most of all, to watch him make it his own; it's his Yunior, his Oscar, and I'm merely the humble guide."

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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