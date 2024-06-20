THE BELTING BOOKSELLER: A CABARET Announced At Book Culture

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Book Culture will present its very first cabaret show: The Belting Bookseller!

Join singer/bookseller Zofia Weretka (OSCAR @ The Crown, The Real Housewives of NY Parody Musical), host/Zofia's boyfriend Sam Clark (Amazon Prime, SyFy, #1 Comedy Album), and music director/accompanist Adam J. Rineer (A Trip to the Moon, Third Sex) for an evening of songs, stories, and books.

Zofia and Sam met (and fell in LOVE) 5 years ago, a singer in NY and a comedian in LA. For a year as they lived on opposite coasts, Sam would visit NY and come straight from JFK Airport to Book Culture to loiter near his bookseller girlfriend and read all of her staff picks. After years of singing and telling jokes separately all over NY, they're uniting for one night only to sing and tell jokes in the same place, where they've flirted for years.

Zofia and Adam met (and fell in friendship love) during a summer stock theater season that was overwhelmingly Andrew Lloyd Webber (yes, that includes CATS). That's a bond that can never be broken.

Doors open at 8:30pm for an exclusive hour of book shopping (and beverages!) for ticket holders. Showtime 9:30pm (doors SHUT at 9:20pm!). Seating is first come, first served. Tickets available: https://thebeltingbookseller.eventbrite.com/

