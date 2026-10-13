THAT'S NOT TANGO: ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, A LIFE IN MUSIC to Return to New York
Lesley Karsten stars as Piazzolla in the production directed by Sarah Meyers and featuring music direction by Brandt Fredriksen.
The critically acclaimed music theatre piece That's Not Tango: Astor Piazzolla, A Life in Music, about the man who revolutionised the tango, returns to New York City for one night only on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Grace and St. Paul's Church, 123 West 71st Street, Manhattan. Conceived by and starring Lesley Karsten as Piazzolla, the piece is part theatre, part concert, part séance, combining the raw intimacy of Piazzolla's music with a sometimes funny, sometimes tragic, always surprising dramatic narrative.
The production is written by Lesley Karsten and Stephen Wadsworth, directed by Sarah Meyers, with music direction by Brandt Fredriksen.
The show's New York roots run deep. Piazzolla was born in Argentina but raised from the age of three on Manhattan's Lower East Side, where he first heard tango on his father's old records, learned to play the bandoneon and absorbed classical, jazz and other musical traditions, including klezmer and the music of his Italian forebears. Returning to Argentina at 17, he spent his life fusing these influences and lifting tango from the dance hall to the concert hall, becoming one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. In That's Not Tango, he is dead, hates it, and returns with unfinished business: regrets, isolation, memories of love lost and a score to settle about the price of immortality.
Karsten performs Piazzolla's music live with a virtuoso band led by music director and pianist Brandt Fredriksen, featuring violinist Eric Silberger, bandoneon player Julien Labro and bassist Pedro Giraudo. The programme weaves Piazzolla's compositions through the narrative in arrangements by Pablo Ziegler and Emilio Solla.
Since its 2016 premiere, That's Not Tango has played Joe's Pub, SubCulture and Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room in New York. The production has drawn acclaim: Grammy-winning producer John Snyder called it 'a new art form'; ConcertoNet called Karsten 'a miracle of nature' and the show 'a fascinating, almost mesmeric exercise in acting and music'; and Manhattan Digest found it 'tantalizing', praising the exceptional musicians who transport listeners 'to a soul-filled realm of nirvana.'
A reception with drinks and food will follow the performance.
Event Details
Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM
Grace and St. Paul's Church, 123 West 71st Street, Manhattan
Runtime: 90 minutes | Tickets: $35
Tickets are available at zeffy.com//thats-not-tango-astor-piazzolla-a-life-in-music
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