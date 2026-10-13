THAT'S NOT TANGO: ASTOR PIAZZOLLA, A LIFE IN MUSIC to Return to New York

NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The critically acclaimed music theatre piece That's Not Tango: Astor Piazzolla, A Life in Music, about the man who revolutionised the tango, returns to New York City for one night only on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Grace and St. Paul's Church, 123 West 71st Street, Manhattan. Conceived by and starring Lesley Karsten as Piazzolla, the piece is part theatre, part concert, part séance, combining the raw intimacy of Piazzolla's music with a sometimes funny, sometimes tragic, always surprising dramatic narrative.

The production is written by Lesley Karsten and Stephen Wadsworth, directed by Sarah Meyers, with music direction by Brandt Fredriksen.

The show's New York roots run deep. Piazzolla was born in Argentina but raised from the age of three on Manhattan's Lower East Side, where he first heard tango on his father's old records, learned to play the bandoneon and absorbed classical, jazz and other musical traditions, including klezmer and the music of his Italian forebears. Returning to Argentina at 17, he spent his life fusing these influences and lifting tango from the dance hall to the concert hall, becoming one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. In That's Not Tango, he is dead, hates it, and returns with unfinished business: regrets, isolation, memories of love lost and a score to settle about the price of immortality.

Karsten performs Piazzolla's music live with a virtuoso band led by music director and pianist Brandt Fredriksen, featuring violinist Eric Silberger, bandoneon player Julien Labro and bassist Pedro Giraudo. The programme weaves Piazzolla's compositions through the narrative in arrangements by Pablo Ziegler and Emilio Solla.

Since its 2016 premiere, That's Not Tango has played Joe's Pub, SubCulture and Jazz at Lincoln Center's Appel Room in New York. The production has drawn acclaim: Grammy-winning producer John Snyder called it 'a new art form'; ConcertoNet called Karsten 'a miracle of nature' and the show 'a fascinating, almost mesmeric exercise in acting and music'; and Manhattan Digest found it 'tantalizing', praising the exceptional musicians who transport listeners 'to a soul-filled realm of nirvana.'

A reception with drinks and food will follow the performance.

Event Details

Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Grace and St. Paul's Church, 123 West 71st Street, Manhattan

Runtime: 90 minutes | Tickets: $35

ThatsNotTango.com

Tickets are available at zeffy.com//thats-not-tango-astor-piazzolla-a-life-in-music

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 08 Hrs 00 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me