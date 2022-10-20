THANK YOU FOR TRYING TO MAKE ME A BETTER PERSON Debuts At United Solo Festival 2022

Writer/performer Mary Niederkorn's solo show Thank You for Trying to Make Me a Better Person, directed by Sarah Carlin and produced by Cornbill Productions, makes its NYC premiere at United Solo 2022. The performance dates are Sunday, October 30 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 5 at 8:30 p.m. Performances are at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer). Tickets are $46.50 and are available by calling 212-714-2442 or by visiting UnitedSolo.org.

No one has perfect parents. Mary Niederkorn's Thank You for Trying to Make Me a Better Person gives voice to a child's pain, which becomes a grown woman's frustration, in the face of abuse, not at the hands of monsters, but by loving parents. It's only when she claims her power that she can change her destiny. A coming of middle age story that gives voice to the frustration and pain in the face of chronic abuse and the internal reckoning that must happen to end the cycle.

Mary Niederkorn (writer/performer) is an actor and singer based in New York. Career highlights include Dr. Vivian Bearing in Wit, Susan in the independent film and The Commitment (Best Actress award from the National Association of Social Workers). She wrote and produced the independent film Homophonia, which was an official selection in three Oscar-qualifying short film festivals, including the prestigious Palm Springs International Short Film Festival. She has performed at Chicago Lyric Opera, the Tanglewood Music Festival, American Repertory Theatre (ART), The Huntington, The Baryshnikov Arts Center, and at the Hudson Guild. During the pandemic, she started writing in earnest, studying with Larry Moss (LMS) and Seth Barrish of The Barrow Group. Thank You For Trying to Make Me a Better Person is her first play.

Sarah Carlin (director) is a teaching artist, director, and actor. Prior to receiving her Master's degree in Theatre Education, she received her B.F.A in Dance from Ohio State University, and danced professionally for 10 years. Ms. Carlin has directed and performed in numerous productions in the Boston area, including Wit (Director, Salem Theatre Company), Boys of Winter (Boston Playwrights Theatre), The Visit (Mugford Street Theatre), Shooting Star, Later Life, The Real Thing, A Delicate Balance (Salem Theatre Company), and Saltonstall's Trial (Punctuate4). As a teaching artist, Ms. Carlin has conducted Theatre Education workshops for EdTA, AISNE, and PEM. Currently on the faculty at Shore Country Day School in Beverly, MA, her youth productions have won local awards and been highly acclaimed.





