TED AND MICHAEL READ SKETCHES INTO MICROPHONES​ Season Two Debuts With New Sketches And Voices

Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones, a??the popular sketch comedy podcast executivea?? pa??roduced bya?? Gillian Pensavalle, creator and co-host of a??True Crime Obsesseda?? and creator and host of a??The Hamilcast: A Hamilton Podcasta??, a??will debut its second season on April 22nd, 2020.

The show stars two longtime friends and writing partners: a??Ted O'Gormana?? and a??Michael Paul Smitha??. It features sketches written and performed by O'Gorman and Smith, with Pensavalle, and a??Mike O'Gormana?? (a??Vice Principals, A.P Bioa??) lending their voices as various characters. And for their second season, they have a new home: a??The Broadway Podcast Networka??. The sketches are pure silliness, with impressions and original characters utilized throughout. And in season two, the show brings back some instant classic characters from season one, and adds some fresh comedic talent from television and theatre to the cast.

Each episode of a??Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphonesa?? is recorded in the same New York City living room as Pensavalle's a??The Hamilcasta??, with O'Gorman's and Smith's performer friends visiting to record throughout the past year, and a few of their Los Angeles based friends recording remotely. The sketches are stand-alone scenes, showcases of their impressions, brief moments of absurdity, or just Ted and Michael being themselves.

Michael, Gillian, and Ted were thrilled to welcome back the season one cast, in addition to a??Mike Houstona?? (a??Orange Is the New Black; Sneaky Petea??), a??Nik Walkera?? (a??Hamilton: Broadway and Philip Tour; Ain't Too Prouda??), a??Karl Queensborougha?? (a??Hamilton: West Enda??), award-winning playwright a??J. Julian Christophera?? (a??Bundle of Sticks; LatinXoxoa??), among many others.

Pensavalle on the show's success: "It's been amazing seeing the audience grow over the course of the past year. I'm amazed, though not-at-all surprised, to see the incredible amount of requests the guys get for the return of characters and bits that could easily have been one-offs. This show has clicked with a lot of people, and I think it's exactly what the world needs right now."

Smith on becoming a part of the Broadway Podcast Network: "I'm just proud to be a part of something that can help people to turn off the news, and put their outrage on hold for a little while. And now that we have the full might of the Broadway Podcast Network behind us, I can't wait for our brand of weird to find all kinds of new listeners!"

Pensavalle, O'Gorman, and Smith are all available for interviews and guest opportunities to discuss comedy, improv, podcasting, pop culture, and the entertainment industry. They can be reached at tedandmichael@gmail.coma??.

Ted and Michael Read Sketches Into Microphones ia?? s available on all podcast platforms and debuts its second season on Wednesday, April 22nd 2020, with each subsequent episode released on Wednesdays for a total of 12 episodes. Advances on future episodes may be available for the press upon request. A full press kit can be found at www.tedandmichael.com.





