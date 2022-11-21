Sundog Theatre Elects New Board Chair

Sundog Theatre has elected Amanda Straniere as new chair to head the board of directors as the company enters its 21st year. She takes over from Jason Walters who served in that position for seven years.

Ms. Straniere is a lifelong Staten Islander who loves to support organizations and initiatives that bring culture to life in her hometown. She currently works as Regional & Community Affairs Specialist at Con Edison, where she builds relationships with elected officials, shares initiatives with the community, and supports non-profits through the company's charitable giving program. Previously, she served as Development Manager for the Staten Island Museum and the Director of Tourism & Cultural Affairs at the Office of the Staten Island Borough President. A graduate of Dickinson College, the University of East Anglia, Ms. Straniere also earned an Executive MPA from Baruch College. In addition to serving on the board of Sundog Theatre, she is also a representative on the Citizen's Advisory Committee for CreateNYC.

"It has been a pleasure to serve on the board of Sundog Theatre for the past five years and see firsthand the great work that they do" says Ms. Straniere. "Sundog brings so much to our community, from original works like Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry to fostering a love of theatre in youth through their arts in education programs. I want to thank Jason Walters for his leadership, especially through the pandemic. I am excited to take on this new role as board chair and look forward to continuing to support Susan, the board, and the Sundog team."

"Amanda has been a wonderful addition to Sundog's board. She possesses expertise in development and management, and has been a valuable advisor during her years here," says Executive Director Susan Fenley. "Her reach into the Island's community will assist Sundog to interweave its connections in many areas. We thank Jason for serving as chair for so many years, and are excited to see Amanda step into this position."