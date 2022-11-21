Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sundog Theatre Elects New Board Chair

Amanda Straniere takes over from Jason Walters who served in that position for seven years.

Nov. 21, 2022  

Sundog Theatre Elects New Board Chair

Sundog Theatre has elected Amanda Straniere as new chair to head the board of directors as the company enters its 21st year. She takes over from Jason Walters who served in that position for seven years.

Ms. Straniere is a lifelong Staten Islander who loves to support organizations and initiatives that bring culture to life in her hometown. She currently works as Regional & Community Affairs Specialist at Con Edison, where she builds relationships with elected officials, shares initiatives with the community, and supports non-profits through the company's charitable giving program. Previously, she served as Development Manager for the Staten Island Museum and the Director of Tourism & Cultural Affairs at the Office of the Staten Island Borough President. A graduate of Dickinson College, the University of East Anglia, Ms. Straniere also earned an Executive MPA from Baruch College. In addition to serving on the board of Sundog Theatre, she is also a representative on the Citizen's Advisory Committee for CreateNYC.

"It has been a pleasure to serve on the board of Sundog Theatre for the past five years and see firsthand the great work that they do" says Ms. Straniere. "Sundog brings so much to our community, from original works like Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry to fostering a love of theatre in youth through their arts in education programs. I want to thank Jason Walters for his leadership, especially through the pandemic. I am excited to take on this new role as board chair and look forward to continuing to support Susan, the board, and the Sundog team."

"Amanda has been a wonderful addition to Sundog's board. She possesses expertise in development and management, and has been a valuable advisor during her years here," says Executive Director Susan Fenley. "Her reach into the Island's community will assist Sundog to interweave its connections in many areas. We thank Jason for serving as chair for so many years, and are excited to see Amanda step into this position."



Photos: First Look at THE SPIDER QUEEN, Opening Tonight as Part of New York Theater Festiv Photo
Photos: First Look at THE SPIDER QUEEN, Opening Tonight as Part of New York Theater Festival's WinterFest
The award winning production of The Spider Queen, based on the behind the scenes tale of the greatest flop in Broadway history, opens in New York tonight as part of the New York Theater Festival’s WinterFest.
EPIC Players to Present Molières TARTUFFE in December Photo
EPIC Players to Present Molière's TARTUFFE in December
This December 1, EPIC Players, New York's leading neuro-diverse theatre company will begin presenting Molière's Tartuffe, one of the greatest comedies of the classic period, on its mainstage. Since it was founded in 2016, the nonprofit neuro-diverse theatre company has been dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for actors with developmental disabilities, while getting rave reviews for its productions. 
Mabou Mines Theatres EXERCISING EXIT THE KING Closes Today Photo
Mabou Mines Theatre's EXERCISING EXIT THE KING Closes Today
In Exercising Exit the King, internationally acclaimed director and founder of United Solo Omar Sangare transforms Ionesco's absurdist comedy Exit the King into a completely new theatrical experience.
Theater for the New City to Present THE VERY LAST DANCE OF HOMELESS JOE in December Photo
Theater for the New City to Present THE VERY LAST DANCE OF HOMELESS JOE in December
You will never look at a homeless person the same way after seeing 'The Very Last Dance of Homeless Joe,' a new play by actor/playwright/comedian/visual artist Rich Courage that will be presented by Theater for the New City December 1 to 18. It's a character study of nine archetypal homeless people, written in lyrical realism by a playwright who has, himself, been homeless.

More Hot Stories For You


H.M.S. PINAFORE to be Presented at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players This WinterH.M.S. PINAFORE to be Presented at New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players This Winter
November 21, 2022

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' 48th season will continue December 30-31, 2022 and January 7 -8, 2023 with the mounting of a Gilbert & Sullivan staple, H.M.S. Pinafore; or, The Lass That Loved a Sailor at the Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College.
Sundog Theatre Elects New Board ChairSundog Theatre Elects New Board Chair
November 21, 2022

Sundog Theatre has elected Amanda Straniere as new chair to head the board of directors as the company enters its 21st year. She takes over from Jason Walters who served in that position for seven years.
Photos: First Look at THE SPIDER QUEEN, Opening Tonight as Part of New York Theater Festival's WinterFestPhotos: First Look at THE SPIDER QUEEN, Opening Tonight as Part of New York Theater Festival's WinterFest
November 21, 2022

The award winning production of The Spider Queen, based on the behind the scenes tale of the greatest flop in Broadway history, opens in New York tonight as part of the New York Theater Festival’s WinterFest.
EPIC Players to Present Molière's TARTUFFE in DecemberEPIC Players to Present Molière's TARTUFFE in December
November 20, 2022

This December 1, EPIC Players, New York's leading neuro-diverse theatre company will begin presenting Molière's Tartuffe, one of the greatest comedies of the classic period, on its mainstage. Since it was founded in 2016, the nonprofit neuro-diverse theatre company has been dedicated to creating professional performing arts opportunities and supportive social communities in the arts for actors with developmental disabilities, while getting rave reviews for its productions. 
Mabou Mines Theatre's EXERCISING EXIT THE KING Closes TodayMabou Mines Theatre's EXERCISING EXIT THE KING Closes Today
November 20, 2022

In Exercising Exit the King, internationally acclaimed director and founder of United Solo Omar Sangare transforms Ionesco's absurdist comedy Exit the King into a completely new theatrical experience.