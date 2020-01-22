Stray Projects to Present New Immersive Work BELOVED

With 20 years of combined experience in immersive performance, veterans band together to present the intimate performance of BELOVED by Stray Projects, founded by Caitlin Dutton-Reaver and fellow performers of New York's premiere immersive theater experience Then She Fell by Third Rail Projects. Limited tickets for the curated experience designed for 4 audience members at a time are available now for the 5-night-only run, April 7-11. Exploring humanity after a loved one's passing, BELOVED takes place at Wildrence, an experiential performance space and consulting studio in New York City's Chinatown, where audiences will be active participants while the action plays throughout multiple landscapes.



Mortals and gods intermingle on the edge of worlds as new souls are left to navigate the thresholds between life and the afterlife in the latest work developed by Stray Projects. Presented by Wildrence, BELOVED parallels the classic tale of Orpheus and Eurydice and explores the innate human desire to hold loved ones postmortem through a blend of site-specific dance and theater in a 60-minute immersive, interactive experience traversing a dreamlike landscape.



Directed and choreographed by Caitlin Dutton-Reaver in collaboration with the company, BELOVED invites audiences into a guided narrative exploring the metaphysical landscape of our psyche and looks at how we process grief through the classic mythology interpreted by Ovid, Virgil, and Plato. Stray Projects has meticulously curated the audience's experience as they discover and unravel the psychology of our inner selves.

This innovative production of BELOVED is directed, designed, written and choreographed by Caitlin Dutton-Reaver in collaboration with cast members: Devika Chandnani, Marion Helfenstein, Alex M. Schell, Taylor Semin, and Charly Wenzel. The production features production design by Caitlin Dutton-Reaver and original music & sound design by Michael Wall, with artistic consultation by Erik Plambeck.



Stray Projects is an NYC-based project company operating at the intersection of dance, theater, art installation, and new music to present site-specific performances and immersive productions that highlight the simple beauty of the common human experience. The company is directed by Caitlin Dutton-Reaver, who has presented theatrical, site-specific, and immersive dance and dance theater works in NYC, as well as up and down the East Coast since 2010. Integrating her highly collaborative process with a blend of artistic mediums as an impressionistic approach to storytelling, Stray Projects reimagines age-old tales and shared human experiences in a contemporary context, inviting new and diverse interpretations from audiences.



Wildrence is New York's premier experiential performance space and consulting studio. From original works and collaborations, to educational labs and community outreach, Wildrence is cultivating the immersive scene in NYC through the celebration of interactive design, storytelling, adventure and sensory engagement.



BELOVED runs Tuesday - Saturday at 7:30pm & 9:30pm. Tickets are $60, available at strayperformanceprojects.com. Wildrence is located at 59 Canal St New York, NY 10002. (Just 5 minutes from the Grand St & East Broadway stations). Performances begin promptly and there is absolutely no late admittance and no refunds. Admittance is strictly limited to audience members 21 years of age and over; all audience members must bring valid government-issued photo IDs. The performance lasts roughly 1 hour without intermission. Because of the immersive nature of this piece, audiences may be standing for significant periods of time over the course of the performance. Audiences are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes. For more information visit strayperformanceprojects.com or email info@strayperformanceprojects.com.





