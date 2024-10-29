News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Stephen Brower Stars In PALATABLE GAY ROBOT At Asylum NYC

Taking place Monday, November 11th at 7pm at Asylum NYC (123 E 24th Street).

By: Oct. 29, 2024
Stephen Brower Stars In PALATABLE GAY ROBOT At Asylum NYC Image
Stephen Brower's audacious and absurd PALATABLE GAY ROBOT returns to New York for a one-night-only performance, Monday, November 11th. 

Stephen Brower is a perfect performer…apart from one glitch. He's been seen on Broadway in shows like Lempicka and Anastasia, on comedy stages in and around New York City, and online in his many viral videos. (He has over 400K followers, which is less than Oprah, but still pretty good.) Now, fresh from a triumphant run at the Edinburgh Fringe and a seven-city U.S. tour, Brower returns to New York with his critically acclaimed solo show, Palatable Gay Robot, for a one-night-only industry showcase. 

Palatable Gay Robot is a fast-paced, razor-sharp 70-minute comedy that introduces Billie Bowtie, a gay robot built to entertain straight audiences. Though designed to deliver “crowd-friendly” humor, Billie quickly realizes his preprogrammed jokes aren't going to cut it. Enter The Moderator (voiced by Olivier Award winner Noma Dumezweni), a god-like, omnipresent engineer, who suggests downloading a personal history to humanize Billie's performance. What starts as a simple reboot spirals into a journey of self-discovery, as Billie grapples with a corporate world built on heteronormative ideals and an audience intrigued by his more “unpalatable” truths.

Can Billie stay true to his newfound identity and be a successful product? As he code-switches through gay stereotypes, pop culture references, and every standup trope imaginable, Billie attempts to answer one deceptively simple question: what does it mean to be gay?

With a bold mix of sharp wit, emotional depth, and biting social commentary, this inventive meta-comedy is a one-night-only event you won't want to miss.

Taking place Monday, November 11th at 7pm at Asylum NYC (123 E 24th Street).




