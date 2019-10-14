Staten Island's Empire Outlets Hosts Spotlight Repertory Theatre Production Of Disney's NEWSIES

Empire Outlets, New York City's first and only outlet destination center, will be hosting a Spotlight Repertory Theatre production of Disney's Newsies, The Musical! This musical is based on the 1992 Disney musical film, Newsies, which was inspired by the real-life Newsboys strike of 1899 in New York City. The musical is known for its rousing ensemble of singing & dancing newsboys! This is an inspiring "feel good" musical perfect families & children of all ages!

Opening night performance will be on Friday, October 18th at 8:00pm and will be performed at Empire Outlets at 55 Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301.

Attendees will experience the Newsies musical performance by Spotlight Repertory Theatre, Staten Island's foremost professional theatre company, and will be held in a modern, airy, light- filled setting at Empire Outlets' VIP lounge. The VIP area is a spacious 40,000-square-foot space with unmatched sweeping views of Manhattan.

For more information about Spotlight Theatre and to purchase tickets, visit their website at: www.SpotlightTheatreSI.org

For more information about Empire Outlets, please visit www.empireoutletsnyc.com.





