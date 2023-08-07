Star Stone's #METOO Begins At United Solo Festival, October 25

United Solo Festival presents #MeToo, a wild and hilarious one-woman edu-tainment comedy written and performed by Star Stone, who takes us on a journey with over 30 characters and a few musical numbers, all inspired by her real life experiences. Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, #MeToo will be staged at the United Solo Festival on October 25, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the Studio Theatre at Theater Row, 410 West 42nd Street in NYC.

What do sex cults with fake feminists, Tinder F*K boys, and Lower East Side nightclub photographers have in common? Find out in this wild, hilarious, and provocative one-woman show! Star takes us on a journey from childhood to adulthood cataloging her sexual experiences and investigating them. With over 30 characters that are equally as informative as they are funny, we get to learn alongside Star about the importance of boundaries, consent, body autonomy, and choice.

"Comedy is an incredible vehicle for tackling challenging subjects and social issues. #MeToo draws attention to the absurd and to that extent it helps us to digest the subject of sexual assault without glorifying it," states playwright/performer Star Stone. "We've gotten used to in America, “trauma porn” but to talk about rape, we don't have to show it graphically in order to be effective in generating awareness."

The runtime is 60 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $47.50. For tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2257348®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Funitedsolo.org%2Fthe-annual-united-solo-theatre-festival-fall-2023%2Fmetoo-a-one-woman-show%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

United Solo is a theatre company based in New York City, dedicated to the genre of one-person performance. Our goal is to present solo pieces, both local and international; discover original scripts; bring creators together; exchange perspectives; and inspire creativity related to solo performance.

Star Stone (playwright/performer) is a playwright, actress and producer. In 2018, she developed the educational comedy #MeToo, a one-woman show. #MeToo had its world premiere at the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast, The Whitefire Theatre's SOLOFEST produced by award-winning Artistic Director Bryan Rasmussen and Directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson, founder of Soaring Solo LLC. The show then went on to perform at The Hollywood Fringe Festival in 2018 and Second City Hollywood in 2019. Star is a former member of the Oakland Slam Poetry Team and has read and performed poetry at La Mama Galleria, Governor's Island at the NYC Poetry Festival, The New York Theatre Workshop, and many others. Her poetry was accepted into the 2021 Every Woman Biennial Festival and showcased as an NFT at the Superchief NFT Gallery in Union Square. Star's play about the pandemic was accepted into the NYC 1 Minute Play Festival in 2020. In 2022, she partnered with the NYC Mayor's Office to ENDGBV and was the host of VOICES: Survivor's Speak- an evening of healing and transforming through the arts in collaboration with ArtTransforms. In 2023, Star was accepted by C venues to perform #MeToo at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and was awarded the Spark Fund. She is a graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts with a BFA in Theatre.

Jessica Lynn Johnson (director) has “edu-tained” international audiences touring her own 25-character one person shows ZE and OBLIVIOUS TO EVERYONE for over 13 years. Jessica is also a proud Board Member and Submission Screening Panelist of the LA Women's Theatre Festival heading into their 27th year of empowering diverse female artists from all over the world. Johnson's solo work has been seen in the LA Women's Theatre Festival, the NYC Samuel French Playwright Festival, the Kansas City Fringe Festival, the NYC International Fringe Festival, the Sola Voce Festival, the Monodrama Thespis Festival in Germany, the Black Magic Women's Theatre Festival in Amsterdam and enjoyed an extended run at NYC's prestigious Theatre Row on 42nd Street. Jessica is currently writing her 3rd solo show. As a television & film actor and proud member of SAG AFTRA, you can also catch Jessica in her recurring role on Food Network's Mystery Diners, guest starring on Forensic Files, costarring on Bold & the Beautiful, Tattoo Nightmares, as well as national spots for PayPal, Kawasaki, Time Warner Cable, Jamba Juice, Orly, & many others.