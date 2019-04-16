Stairwell Theater Announces Full Cast And Performances For MACBETH

Three witches walk into a bar. Things start to get a little crazy after that.

Stairwell Theater brings the Scottish tragedy to life inside the dimly lit world of a New York City speakeasy (don't worry, no one is going to make you put on a mask).

With limited seating available, this fast-paced, laser focused thriller performed right in front of and among the spectators is an experience you won't want to miss.

Starring and directed by company member Ted Caywood, the cast also features: Philip Ambrose (Malcolm), Joyia Bradley (Banquo), Theodore Caywood (MacBeth), Elizabeth Colwell (Ross), Sam Gibbs (The Porter, Witch), Estefania Giraldo (Witch), Jeremy Goren (Duncan), Ellyn Heald* (Lady MacBeth), Su Hendrickson (MacDuff), Colin Hinckley (Fleance), Richard Ivanisin (Seyton), Anthony Leung (Lady MacDuff) and Allison Pappas (Witch). Stage managed by Anita Samoylovich.

Performances will take place at The Back Room in the LES on May 9th, 11th and 12th at 7pm, and at The Graham in Brooklyn on May 16th (7pm), 18th (7pm) and the 19th (6pm).

Runtime is approximately 85 minutes (there will be no intermission.)

PLEASE NOTE: As all performances take place in a real bar, all attendees must be 21+.

Founded by LAMDA acting graduates Sam Gibbs and Ellyn Heald, Stairwell Theater is dedicated to mounting relevant productions of great texts in found spaces through a collaborative, artist-focused process. Their inaugural production of Shakespeare's As You Like It charmed audiences at the Prospect Park Music Pagoda with a small ensemble, minimal design and live music, followed by the sensuous, underground cabaret production of Alfred Jarry's Ubu Rex in Brooklyn's Aviv music venue and a sports-themed workshop of Romeo & Juliet at The Old First Reformed Church in Brooklyn.

For tickets to performances at The Back Room (LES), visit:

https://macbethbackroom.bpt.me

For tickets to performances at The Graham (Williamsburg), visit:

https://macbethgraham.bpt.me

Stairwell Theater is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non profit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of Stairwell Theater must be made payable to "Fractured Atlas" and are tax deductible to the extent permitted by law.

*Equity approved showcase, actor appearing courtesy of AEA.

Contact: info@stairwelltheater.com

Artwork Credit: Kyle Glackin





