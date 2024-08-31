Staged Reading of THE SCHMIDT SISTERS to Play Spark Theatre Festival Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging Artists Theatre will present The Schmidt Sisters: A Revolutionary Situation written by Rebecca Farley (book), Margo Hera (lyrics), and Blake Pilger (music), directed by Emmie D'Amico and music directed by Kara Leigh. The staged reading takes place on September 18th 7pm and is part of the 2024 Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

Performance takes place at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018) as part of The Factory Series @Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support which may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater.

"The Schmidt Sisters" follows Elizaveta and Ekaterina Schmidt, two young heiresses in turn-of-the-century Russia. After their late brother bestows a hefty inheritance on them, Vladimir Lenin (yes, that Lenin) sends two trusted comrades to "steal" the money, i.e. woo and marry the sisters. This show has everything: Fake marriage! Queer love! Heavy drinking! A play-within-a-play! Vladimir Lenin! Bolsheviks! Revolution! Blood! Murder! Beer!

The cast features Karla Joan Rivera as Elizaveta Schmidt, Izzy Ochocki as Ekaterina Schmidt, Alec Ludacka as Nikolai Andrikanis, Maxwell Swangel as Viktor Taratuta, Melissa Tormene as Anna Bognadov, Cameron Moser as Vladimir Lenin/Ensemble, Gonzalo Cepeda as Pietr/Ensemble, Gina Simone Pemberton as Ensemble, Jessica Vanek as Ensemble, and Olivia Moffa as Ensemble.

Tickets are $25 online/$30 at the door and are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/sparktheatrefestival/1329075

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival that runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo-shows, cabaret, and musicals. www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Comments