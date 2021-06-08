St. George Theatre Announces Reopening This Fall

The St. George Theatre has announced its plan to reopen in Fall 2021 with its headline performance series after being closed to the public for more than one year. Beginning Saturday, October 2nd with the Best of the Eagles tribute band, the St. George Theatre's 2021-2022 season includes headline performances from an eclectic lineup of musicians and singers such as Frankie Valli, Sarah Brightman, Neil Sedaka, The Mavericks, and The Temptations and The Four Tops, comedians Eric D'Alessandro, Mike Marino, and Anthony Rodia, and many more.

"We were the first to close and will be the last to reopen" says Doreen P. Cugno, President & CEO and Co-Founder of the non-profit theatre. "Our fall lineup is exciting and diverse, and we cannot wait to welcome our patrons back to see live shows once again in the majestic St. George Theatre!"

St. George Theatre 2021-2022 Calendar (All shows on sale now except where noted)

Saturday, October 2 - Best of The Eagles On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM

Sunday, October 10 - Neil Sedaka

Friday, October 15 - Mike Marino featuring Elyse DeLucci and Tony Corrao and The Jazz Lobsters

Saturday, October 16 - Eric D'Alessandro

Sunday, October 17 - Tony Bennett

Friday, October 22 - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Saturday, October 23 - The Mavericks: En Español World Tour On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM

Sunday, October 24 - ABBA The Concert On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM

Friday, October 29 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show feat. The Flesh Junkies On Sale Fri 6/18 at 12PM Thursday, November 4 - The Temptations and The Four Tops

Saturday, November 13 - Anthony Rodia

Tuesday, November 16 - Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM

Friday, November 19 - Air Supply

Saturday, November 27 - Ultimate 80s Explosion: The Best in Freestyle

Sunday, November 28 - Sarah Brightman

Friday, December 3 - A Holiday Rock & Doo Wop Spectacular On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM

Saturday, December 4 - The Irish Tenors

Friday, December 10 - Sunday, December 12 - The Christmas Show On Sale Fri 7/23 at 12PM

Thursday, December 30 - The Wizards of Winter On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM

Saturday, February 19, 2022 - Vic DiBitetto

Thursday, February 24, 2022 - The Righteous Brothers

Friday, March 18, 2022 - The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

Friday, April 8, 2022 - B: The Underwater Bubble Show

Friday, April 23, 2022 - One Night of Queen

Friday, June 17, 2022 - The Happy Together Tour

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 - Dion

More shows will be added in the coming weeks. For a full list of St. George Theatre upcoming events and more information, click here.

St. George Theatre Members receive access to special advance presales for all new shows. For more information or to become a member today, click here.

All events are currently being sold to full legal capacity, subject to city, state, and/or federal restrictions in place at the time of the event. If any show must be rescheduled, all ticketholders will be notified. Tickets purchased for events which have been previously rescheduled will be honored at the new dates listed above.

To purchase tickets to St. George Theatre events, visit Ticketmaster or the St. George Theatre box office in-person or by phone at 718-442-2900, open Tuesday-Friday from 12pm-5pm. Please note, Ticketmaster is the only official online ticketing platform for St. George Theatre events.