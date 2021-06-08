St. George Theatre Announces Reopening This Fall
Performers will include Frankie Valli, Tony Bennett, The Mavericks, Sarah Brightman, Neil Sedaka, and more.
The St. George Theatre has announced its plan to reopen in Fall 2021 with its headline performance series after being closed to the public for more than one year. Beginning Saturday, October 2nd with the Best of the Eagles tribute band, the St. George Theatre's 2021-2022 season includes headline performances from an eclectic lineup of musicians and singers such as Frankie Valli, Sarah Brightman, Neil Sedaka, The Mavericks, and The Temptations and The Four Tops, comedians Eric D'Alessandro, Mike Marino, and Anthony Rodia, and many more.
"We were the first to close and will be the last to reopen" says Doreen P. Cugno, President & CEO and Co-Founder of the non-profit theatre. "Our fall lineup is exciting and diverse, and we cannot wait to welcome our patrons back to see live shows once again in the majestic St. George Theatre!"
St. George Theatre 2021-2022 Calendar (All shows on sale now except where noted)
- Saturday, October 2 - Best of The Eagles On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM
- Sunday, October 10 - Neil Sedaka
- Friday, October 15 - Mike Marino featuring Elyse DeLucci and Tony Corrao and The Jazz Lobsters
- Saturday, October 16 - Eric D'Alessandro
- Sunday, October 17 - Tony Bennett
- Friday, October 22 - Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Saturday, October 23 - The Mavericks: En Español World Tour On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM
- Sunday, October 24 - ABBA The Concert On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM
- Friday, October 29 - The Rocky Horror Picture Show feat. The Flesh Junkies On Sale Fri 6/18 at 12PM Thursday, November 4 - The Temptations and The Four Tops
- Saturday, November 13 - Anthony Rodia
- Tuesday, November 16 - Paul Anka: Anka Sings Sinatra On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM
- Friday, November 19 - Air Supply
- Saturday, November 27 - Ultimate 80s Explosion: The Best in Freestyle
- Sunday, November 28 - Sarah Brightman
- Friday, December 3 - A Holiday Rock & Doo Wop Spectacular On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM
- Saturday, December 4 - The Irish Tenors
- Friday, December 10 - Sunday, December 12 - The Christmas Show On Sale Fri 7/23 at 12PM
- Thursday, December 30 - The Wizards of Winter On Sale Fri 6/11 at 12PM
- Saturday, February 19, 2022 - Vic DiBitetto
- Thursday, February 24, 2022 - The Righteous Brothers
- Friday, March 18, 2022 - The Machine Performs Pink Floyd
- Friday, April 8, 2022 - B: The Underwater Bubble Show
- Friday, April 23, 2022 - One Night of Queen
- Friday, June 17, 2022 - The Happy Together Tour
- Wednesday, July 20, 2022 - Dion
More shows will be added in the coming weeks. For a full list of St. George Theatre upcoming events and more information, click here.
St. George Theatre Members receive access to special advance presales for all new shows. For more information or to become a member today, click here.
All events are currently being sold to full legal capacity, subject to city, state, and/or federal restrictions in place at the time of the event. If any show must be rescheduled, all ticketholders will be notified. Tickets purchased for events which have been previously rescheduled will be honored at the new dates listed above.
To purchase tickets to St. George Theatre events, visit Ticketmaster or the St. George Theatre box office in-person or by phone at 718-442-2900, open Tuesday-Friday from 12pm-5pm. Please note, Ticketmaster is the only official online ticketing platform for St. George Theatre events.