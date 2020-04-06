Spit&Vigor is Bringing Their Productions Online

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

spit&vigor, a NYC-based, traveling non-profit theater company dedicated to makeshift, skin-of-your-teeth, ad hoc theater, is now on-the-air. Offering videos of their most recent productions as well as Monday night readings and radio-style plays.

Not officially postponing their Off-Broadway production of Mary's Little Monster by Thomas Kee (but preparing for such a thing) they have already created videos of their production of The Wake of Dorcas Kelly (which was postponed) online at www.spitnvigor.com.

"We bring people together by providing excellent storytelling and design, and then we challenge our audience, intellectually and emotionally, by presenting human scenarios without easy answers or alliances," said artistic director and co-founder Sara Fellini; "our job now," said co-founder Adam Belvo, "is to build intimate theatrical pieces with a strong backbone of human vulnerability and connection ... online." Associate Producer, Nicholas Thomas then chimed in: "Our goal has always been to return to the ancient roots of theater, we just have to do it in a different way ... for now."

MARY'S LITTLE MONSTER videos can be seen at

THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY, videos can be seen at

spit&vigor has readings every MONDAY at 8:00 p.m. on Instagram: @spitnvigor

Look for radio plays presented by spit&vigor at https://www.spitnvigor.com/radio-plays





