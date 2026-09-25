Sophocles' ELECTRA Production to Screen at Symphony Space

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A 1938 performance reopened Epidaurus, and a 1952 revival reached Broadway. A new production of the same play comes from Epidaurus to New York on screen this October. The filmed production has its one-night U.S. screen premiere at Symphony Space on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. It is in Greek with English subtitles, followed by an in-person Q&A with the director. See the event details and watch the trailer.

In 1938, Epidaurus reopened with Sophocles' Electra, its first play since antiquity. Katina Paxinou played the title role. A photograph dated September 11 shows her and the chorus in the ancient theatre, with spectators filling the foreground.

The production travelled beyond Greece the following year, touring Egypt, Britain and Germany. In Britain, a poster announced a single performance at Cambridge's Arts Theatre on June 13, 1939.

Paxinou returned to the role in a separate 1952 revival. In a rehearsal photograph, she sits with an urn. The following month, the revival reached Broadway's Mark Hellinger Theatre.

By then, Paxinou had won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. On November 20, William Hawkins's review in the New York World-Telegram and Sun appeared under the headline 'Paxinou Is an Electric Electra.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 07 Hrs 23 Min 36 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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