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Sophocles' ELECTRA Production to Screen at Symphony Space

Directed by Dimitri Tarlow and starring Loukia Michalopoulou, the production will screen in Greek with English subtitles and a post-film Q&A.

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Sophocles' ELECTRA Production to Screen at Symphony Space

A 1938 performance reopened Epidaurus, and a 1952 revival reached Broadway. A new production of the same play comes from Epidaurus to New York on screen this October.  The filmed production has its one-night U.S. screen premiere at Symphony Space on Sunday, October 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. It is in Greek with English subtitles, followed by an in-person Q&A with the director. See the event details and watch the trailer.

In 1938, Epidaurus reopened with Sophocles' Electra, its first play since antiquity. Katina Paxinou played the title role. A photograph dated September 11 shows her and the chorus in the ancient theatre, with spectators filling the foreground.

The production travelled beyond Greece the following year, touring Egypt, Britain and Germany. In Britain, a poster announced a single performance at Cambridge's Arts Theatre on June 13, 1939.

Paxinou returned to the role in a separate 1952 revival. In a rehearsal photograph, she sits with an urn. The following month, the revival reached Broadway's Mark Hellinger Theatre.

By then, Paxinou had won an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. On November 20, William Hawkins's review in the New York World-Telegram and Sun appeared under the headline 'Paxinou Is an Electric Electra.'

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