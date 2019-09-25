Site-Specific PAINTED ALICE: The Musical to Premiere at The Plaxall Gallery

Curiouser and Curiouser... Long Island City Artists (licartists.org) in association with Greg Schaffert will present the site-specific musical PAINTED ALICE: The Musical at The Plaxall Gallery in Long Island City (5-25 46th Ave, LIC). PAINTED ALICE will begin performances on October 6.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by visiting PaintedAliceMusical.com.

Alice is a painter struggling to complete her first commissioned work. Anxious and uninspired, she takes out her frustration on her girlfriend. In questioning her abilities and priorities, Alice falls through her canvas and finds herself in a dark and comical wonderland where life, art and a great many other curious things collide

PAINTED ALICE cast includes Tana Sirois (NY: Broad Comedy) as Alice with Meghan Ginley (TV: "Wink"; National Tour: Pinkalicious The Musical), Molly Kelleher (Film: Girls Night Out; NY: Broad Comedy), Adam B McDonald (NY: Ablaze, an acapella musical thriller), Jamie Shapiro (NY: The Undertow), Jack Bowman (Regional: Be More Chill), Chloe Howard (Edinburgh Fringe: Legacy: A Mother's Song), and Alex Schneidman (Edinburgh Fringe: Atlantic: A Scottish Story)

PAINTED ALICE is written by William Donnelly (book) and Michael Mahler (music & lyrics), and directed by Edjo Wheeler. The creative team includes Conor Keelan as music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, Jonathan Bauerfeld is musical director, lighting and projection design by Guillermo Laporta, costumes by Olivia Vaughn Hern, production stage manager is Kristina Voznick and production manager is Charlotte Meyers, original art by Eileen Coyne. PAINTED ALICE is Executive Produced by Greg Schaffert.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by visiting PaintedAliceMusical.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You