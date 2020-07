Shakespeare@home Presents Final Episode Of RICHARD II This Sunday

Shakespeare@ Home, the new audio-play series' third and final episode of Richard II will be available for free streaming and downloading on Sunday, July 19th at 7PM. Artistic Director Sean Hagerty of Shakespeare@ has created this new, all-free 'radio play' season, responding to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Presented with original music and sound design, the radio plays are adapted and directed by Sean Hagerty. Mr. Hagerty has partnered with Emmy-winning Sonic Designs to capture the lost art and thrill of radio drama, all without leaving the confines of quarantine. Shakespeare@Home will continue the company's acclaimed tradition of delivering accessible interpretations of classic works for a new audience with a focus on international and cross-cultural exchange. There is no cost to stream and download on-line at www.shakespeare-at.org. Episode One and Two of Richard II are still available to download as well.

Shakespeare@'s debut 2019 production of Hamlet, starring Jonathan Forbes garnered rave reviews and was hailed as "theatrical perfection", selling out the run. Artistic Director, Sean Hagerty says, "After our 2020 season was lost, we re-structured our format to continue productions, employ artists, and serve our mission. Shakespeare@ Home was conceived as an homage to the great heyday of serialized radio drama of the 1930's and the 40's."

The audio production of Richard II, features acclaimed talent from the New York Stage, Hollywood, and London's West End and stars Jamie Ballard in the title role (Harry Potter; War Horse; RSC, The National Theatre), Derek Wilson as Henry Bolingbroke (AMC's Preacher, Hulu's Future Man), Jonathan Forbes (Amazon's Catastrophe, BBC's Dublin Murders), Aria Shahghasemi (CW's Legacies), Andrew Sellon (Fox's Gotham), Ashlie Atkinson (Mr Robot, BlacKkKlansman), and Keith Hamilton Cobb (American Moor, Andromeda). Rounding out the rest of the cast are Mark J. Quiles, Jahsiah Mussig, Philip Buck, Charlotte East, and RSC and National Theatre veteran, David Hargreaves.

The Third and Final Episode of Richard II deals with events after Richard's capture at the hands of Henry Bolingbroke's army where he and his friends are tried in a kangaroo court. As his allies abandon him, Richard is forced to abdicate the crown and is conveyed to the Tower of London. But Bolingbroke's hold on power is tenuous and he sees conspiracies in every corner of the realm. As resistance mounts, Henry is forced to ask the unthinkable: "Who will rid me of this living fear?" This history play by William Shakespeare, which is believed to have been written in approximately 1595, is based on the reign of King Richard II from 1377-1399.

Richard II features original music composed by Joan Melton with sound design by Dan Gerhard and Ellen Fitton of Sonic Designs. Justin Goldner is the music producer and supervisor and casting is by Robin Carus. Sydney Steele is the Associate Producer.

Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You