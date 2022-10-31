Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November
The cast features Sara Malinowski, Josephine Wilson, Drew Hirshfield, Renrick Palmer, and Christopher Halliday.
Shakespeare on the Fly will present "Much Ado About Nothing." Bickering lovers, a scheming Duke, and a silent Hero.
PLAYERS:
Sara Malinowski *, Josephine Wilson *, Drew Hirshfield *, Renrick Palmer, Christopher Halliday *, Caley Milliken*, Justin Carter *, Dave Demke *, Carolyne Gallo *, Lisa Darden *, Siarra Donna, Noah Chartrand.
* Actor Equity Members
Directed by: Dave Demke *
Stage managed by: Melissa A. Nathan *
Upcoming Performance dates:
November 3rd,2022 @7:30pm
November 4th, 2022 @7:30pm
November 5th, 2022 @7:30pm
Ticket Price: $30
The Secret Theatre (new location)
3802 61st street
Woodside, NY (off the 7 express train in queens )
Get your tickets:
Rose Room's WEIMAR VISIONS Begins Previews
October 31, 2022
The Rose Room, a scintillating underground experience where queers and bohemians gather at the intersection of theater and nightlife, begin previews for Weimar Visions; a late-night adult circus that brings the best of old-world vaudeville to New York's unforgettable holiday season.
THE JACKIE MASON MUSICAL to Play New York Comedy Festival in November
October 30, 2022
'The Jackie Mason Musical' will be the only musical presented by the New York Comedy Festival at Caroline's on Broadway. The production will have one performance on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm.
GROWTHESQUE to Play United Solo Festival in November
October 30, 2022
Fresh from its acclaimed debut at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, GROWTHesque, a unique play about a Sri Lankan teenager's coming of age in a country spiralling into crisis takes centre stage at Theatre Row, New York City on November 5 at 4pm as part of United Solo 2022.
BOO Selected as Week Three Winner of Players Theatre's Boo! Short Play Festival
October 28, 2022
West Village audiences continued to embrace the Halloween spirit last weekend during the third and final weekend of the Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival.
Latino Theater Company Presents Holiday Pageant LA VIRGEN DE GUADALUPE, DIOS INANTZIN
October 28, 2022
Latino Theater Company returns to downtown’s Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels with the company’s signature holiday pageant, presented this year by El Gallo Giro.
