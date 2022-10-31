Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November

Shakespeare on the Fly will present "Much Ado About Nothing." Bickering lovers, a scheming Duke, and a silent Hero.

PLAYERS:

Sara Malinowski *, Josephine Wilson *, Drew Hirshfield *, Renrick Palmer, Christopher Halliday *, Caley Milliken*, Justin Carter *, Dave Demke *, Carolyne Gallo *, Lisa Darden *, Siarra Donna, Noah Chartrand.

* Actor Equity Members

Directed by: Dave Demke *

Stage managed by: Melissa A. Nathan *

Upcoming Performance dates:

November 3rd,2022 @7:30pm

November 4th, 2022 @7:30pm

November 5th, 2022 @7:30pm

Ticket Price: $30

The Secret Theatre (new location)

3802 61st street

Woodside, NY (off the 7 express train in queens )

Get your tickets:

www.Shakespeareonthefly.com/box-office