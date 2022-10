Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November

The Rose Room, a scintillating underground experience where queers and bohemians gather at the intersection of theater and nightlife, begin previews for Weimar Visions; a late-night adult circus that brings the best of old-world vaudeville to New York's unforgettable holiday season.

October 30, 2022

'The Jackie Mason Musical' will be the only musical presented by the New York Comedy Festival at Caroline's on Broadway. The production will have one performance on Sunday, November 13th at 3pm.