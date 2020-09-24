Shakespeare Sports Theatre Company Presents PERICLES, PRINCE OF TYRE

This presentation of Pericles will be streaming on YouTube Live from the Shakespeare Sports Channel at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11.

Carrie Edel Isaacman and her company, Shakespeare Sports, asks their audience, "what makes a hero?" with their new presentation of Pericles, Prince of Tyre. This Jacobean play -- ironically written during one of England's devastating plagues -- involves the valiant Pericles, forced to escape his home to escape death due to discovering a damning secret about his King. His travels bring him to a jousting tournament and a marriage to a princess. This play has been cited as reminiscent of Homer's Odyssey.

Pericles is also one of the works that fuels the famed Shakespeare Authorship Question. This is an age-old exploration of whether Shakespeare was the sole author of the famed 37 plays, a co-author, or not involved at all. This play is said to have been written at least in part by William Shakespeare, it is included in collected works but was not included in the famed First Folio. Scholars have presented arguments on this play ranging from Shakespeare as the sole author to him being responsible for approximately half of the play. Director Isaacman will share her own findings in an interview on the new Fourth Folio series on YouTube.

This presentation of Pericles will be streaming on YouTube Live from the Shakespeare Sports Channel at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 11. Admission is free but donations are requested for the company's education programs for children and adults with autism. Visit www.ShakespeareSportsTheatreCompany.com and find the Fractured Atlas button.

The company features Nettie Chickering, Michael Hagins, Kristoffer Infante, Megan Khaziran, Dave Marr, Kitty Mortland, Diana Nam, Mary J. Price, Stephanay Slade, and Roger Dale Stude.

Pericles: October 11 at 5 pm

Zoom https://cuboulder.zoom.us/j/9962119708

YouTube Live Channel Shakespeare Sports

