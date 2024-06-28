Shakespeare & Company Presents SHAKE IT UP: A Shakespeare Cabaret In July

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shakespeare & Company continues its 47th season with Shake It Up: A Shakespeare Cabaret at the Tina Packer Playhouse from Tuesday, July 2 through Sunday, July 7.

A celebration of Shakespeare-influenced music, text, and storytelling for those both new to or familiar with Shakespeare, this devised production was co-created by Jacob Ming-Trent and Shakespeare & Company's Artistic Director Allyn Burrows. It transforms the playhouse into an upscale club, complete with cafe tables, signature cocktails, and chandeliers. Ming-Trent features as both an actor and musician in Shake It Up, while Burrows directs.

"Shakespeare was the original rock and roller," said Burrows. "Or if he wasn't, his friends certainly were. Just as music washes over the landscape, Shakespeare's poetry permeates our lives in ways we may not even be aware of.

"Mashing Shakespeare's words and songs that they influenced can create an alchemy worth exploring," he continued, "and stir up a lot of fun in the process."

Sponsored by Steve and Cathy Bader, five performances of Shake It Up: A Shakespeare Cabaret will be staged; 7 p.m. performances will be held on Tuesday, July 2; Wednesday, July 3, and Saturday, July 6, with matinee performances on Thursday, July 4 at 3:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 7 at 1 p.m.

For more information, visit shakespeare.org, or call the Box Office at (413) 637-3353.

About Shakespeare & Company

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.

