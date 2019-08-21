ShakesBEER Celebrates 30 Years

New York Shakespeare Exchange (NYSX) announces the 30th consecutive NYC original Shakespearean Pub Crawl: ShakesBEER turns 30! on September 7 & 14, 2019 from 3-6 PM. The crawl begins in Alphabet City at The Donnybrook (35 Clinton St, Manhattan) with check-in at 2:30pm and moves to Parkside Lounge, C Lounge, and Mama's Bar. Tickets are $49and are available at shakesbeer.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets include performance and four drinks (beer, wine, and select cocktails). $25 "sober" tickets are also available, which include admission only.

It's impossible to have just one! NY Shakespeare Exchange returns to Alphabet City for its 30th birthday to serve up a fresh, new round of ShakesBEER: NYC's Original Shakespearean Pub Crawls, in September, 2019. The first crawl was in March 2011 crawls have since occurred all over Manhattan; Queens; Brooklyn; Cleveland, OH; Bryan, TX; and even Salvador, Brazil. That puts attendance at approximately 3500 audience members with over 40 scenes performed over the years.

The latest edition of NYSX's wildly popular event

ShakesBEER turns 30! will explore life in the city, with scenes of urban hustle and bustle. Plays in this crawl include

Henry IV Part II, As You Like It, Romeo & Juliet, A Comedy of Errors. Cast and directors TBA.



Produced by NY Shakespeare Exchange (NYSX), a company that inspires conversation and builds communal experiences through the work of William Shakespeare, the ShakesBEER Pub Crawls treat audiences to an immersive dipso-literary experience that harks back to Elizabethan times. But it is the ability of the Bard's timeless poetry to shed light on contemporary issues that NYSX is most eager to share.

New York Shakespeare Exchange bridges cultural divides, starts conversations, promotes education, and brings communities together through diverse, classically-based programming that re-imagines how Shakespearean theater and poetry can impact our modern world. Brimming with an unwavering sense of adventure, their work honors the legacy of the Bard while intersecting his poetry with today's ever-changing social, political, and technological landscapes. From star-crossed lovers wooing across a crowded bar, to sonnets interpreted as independent film, to live productions that highlight Shakespeare's verse in a contemporary context, our projects challenge expectations and lead us forward to continued innovation.

NYSX is internationally known for its The Sonnet Project (in which more than 1,500 volunteer filmmakers from around the world have joined the discussion by creating short films in New York locations based on all 154 Shakespeare sonnets). NYSX also produces at least one mainstage production a year. This past season NYSX staged a critically acclaimed, new adaptation of Midsummer Night's Dream, conceived and directed by Brendan Averett which ran in January/February 2019 at the Secret Theater in Long Island City, NY.

In the coming months, NY Shakespeare Exchange will offer a number of exciting community-based events including the next iteration of their Freestyle Lab series-part performance, part lecture, and part town hall conversation. This fall, NYSX will present three of our signature Freestyle Labs at the New York Public Library at 53rd Street on September 24, October 22, and November 19, 2019.

Photo Credit: Martin Harris





