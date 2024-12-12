Serena Norr's AGENCY FOR THE LOST to Open at The Tank in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Agency for the Lost will make its Off-Off-Broadway debut with a full-length production this winter at The Tank in New York City. Playwright Serena Norr brings this raw, emotional, and, at times, satiric story of parental abandonment, social norms, work culture, listless relationships, self-doubt, and what it means to find and be found to the stage. Agency for the Lost is rooted in its main character, Mae, a diligent typist whose quest to find her lost dad takes the audience on a Twilight Zone-esque ride as she tries to decode who she actually is and find her place in "this" world.

Agency for the Lost began in 2022 when Serena was a member of The Cut Edge Collective playwriting group in New York City, where it was developed into a full-length play and had its first reading.

"After the reading, I sat with it for a few months and let the characters rest before further developing the story and how each character was not only going to play a role in the story of Mae but how their own stories would be a separate story worth telling, "says Serena of this deeply personal and at times, healing story, "I enjoy writing characters and creating work that is psychologically layered, deep, and reflective, challenging the way things are and questioning society and its impact on women, mothers, and girls while delving into stereotypes."

Agency for the Lost performance history includes workshops and staged readings at the Cut Edge Collective, 2022, NYC; New Workshop Theater, 2023, NYC; Around the Bend Theatre, 2023, Woodstock, NY; Westchester Collaborative Theater, 2024, Ossining, NY; and the Rogue Theater Festival, 2024, NYC.

"The cast and crew are amazing!" says Serena of this unique ensemble of actors and creatives from throughout the Tri-state area," The play will also have some fun, immersive elements as well as an incredible soundscape curated by Mickey Durivage, our Producer and Music and Sound Director."

The Agency for the Lost team is especially thrilled to be performing at The Tank, a widely respected "Home for Emerging Artists" that continues to push the envelope of what a modern-day theater and artist community should be. In addition to the theater's Core Production program, its "The Tank Presents" business model serves as a hosted theater and launching pad for hundreds of shows each year. Off-Off Broadway is indeed alive and well.

