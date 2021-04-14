Seize the Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary With All New Experiences

Come one, come all! Seize the Show is hosting a week-long party to celebrate their first anniversary, and you're invited! From Monday, April 26th through Saturday, May 1st, join them for a special week of experiences that will showcase fan-favorites, game shows, late-night trivia, role-playing games, and the premiere of all-new Gamiotics features and show formats.



In March of 2020, days after the announcement that live theatre was shutting down due to the coronavirus, Tony nominated Broadway Producer and Gamiotics CEO David Carpenter (SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway and Puffs: Filmed Live!) sprang into action. He immediately went to work with his team to adapt the existing live theatrical experience, Seize the Show, to the brand new, largely virtual world of entertainment. The first Seize the Show virtual experience premiered in April 2020, and in the past year, Seize the Show's robust, interactive catalog has become a gleeful quarantine respite for a worldwide virtual audience of gamers, storytellers, and puzzle enthusiasts - everyone ready for an adventure!



Buckle up because the party begins on Monday, April 26th! Pick your favorites or play with us all week long. Single tickets are $12.99 per night or you can join us for all 6 nights for $19.99, a savings of $45! Tickets for all experiences are now available at www.SeizetheShow.com. The schedule will be as follows:



MONDAY, APRIL 26TH AT 7PM ET:

HOUSE HUNTING

Turn your junk into treasure in a high-paced, in-home scavenger hunt where contestants and audience members vote on categories (Home Decor, Kitchen Wares, Sports, etc)., for items they might find in their home. Once an item is chosen, contestants have one minute to find it, and return to their computer. As the slower contestants are picked off in each round, players must utilize their cunning negotiation skills to convince audience members to vote in their own best interest, and also win at skill challenging mini-games in order to make it to the winner's circle and stake claim to sole champion of House Hunting.

THE SCORE

Whether you are the Muscle or the Hacker, everyone has a job to do. Your crack team of specialists must infiltrate a museum to liberate the Artifact before The Long-Fingered Lemur snags it for their billionaire boss Geoff Bozo. You'll need smarts to blend in with the museum staff and teamwork to make the score. But can you trust your team?



TUESDAY, APRIL 27TH AT 7PM ET:

SAVING WONDERLAND

The 2020 No Proscenium Audience Choice Award Winner for Outstanding Achievement in Live Action Gaming, will kick off Seize the Show's RePlay Series. The RePlay Series brings back our greatest hits, featuring return performances by our intrepid cast with the same fully interactive and immersive gameplay you know and love. In this family-friendly adventure you star as Alice, returning to a Wonderland turned upside-down. Meet all of the beloved characters from the story, and gather clues to find the White Rabbit's missing watch gears before time runs out.



WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28TH AT 7PM ET:

SEIZE THE DRAGON

Adventure awaits! Take on the role of "the powers that be" as you guide the actions of three mighty adventurers in a live, expansive fantasy world. Will your heroes succeed in combat? Gain fame and fortune? Or will they fall into peril and ultimately fail? It's up to the choices you make and the actions you take in this completely unique tabletop roleplaying experience. There might be dungeons. There may be dragons. But either way it's adventure guaranteed.



THURSDAY, APRIL 29TH AT 7PM ET:

THE SCORE

Whether you are the Muscle or the Hacker, everyone has a job to do. Your crack team of specialists must infiltrate a museum to liberate the Artifact before The Long-Fingered Lemur snags it for their billionaire boss Geoff Bozo. You'll need smarts to blend in with the museum staff and teamwork to make the score. But can you trust your team?

SAVING WONDERLAND

The 2020 No Proscenium Audience Choice Award Winner for Outstanding Achievement in Live Action Gaming, will kick off Seize the Show's RePlay Series. The RePlay Series brings back our greatest hits, featuring return performances by our intrepid cast with the same fully interactive and immersive gameplay you know and love. In this family-friendly adventure you star as Alice, returning to a Wonderland turned upside-down. Meet all of the beloved characters from the story, and gather clues to find the White Rabbit's missing watch gears before time runs out.



FRIDAY, APRIL 30TH AT 8PM ET:

THAT NIGHT AT GATSBY'S

Seize the Show invites you to pop the champagne, dress to impress, and RSVP for the party of the century, back by popular demand! Roll up to the glamorous Gatsby mansion and prepare to meet legendary characters from the iconic story live and in person. Flirt with Tom and Daisy Buchanan, gossip with George and Myrtle Wilson, raise a glass with Jordan Baker and seek out the mysterious Gatsby himself. But be careful - each interaction you have will change the course of the evening, as everyone has secrets to hide, and before the night is over, divine decadence will turn into high-stakes drama. With many twists and possible endings, no two parties will be the same, so get ready for an unforgettable night as you uncover what really happened That Night at Gatsby's.



SATURDAY, MAY 1ST AT 8PM & 10PM ET:

GO WEST

Oregon Trail meets Blazing Saddles with just a dash of 90s Sierra Games. Go West casts you as an intrepid pioneer seeking fortune in the expansive West. Meet your guides in St. Louis and divide into two teams as you work your way through the last stage of the final stretch of your endless journey toward California's gold rush. But be careful! Every decision has consequences, sometimes with unexpected outcomes. So play well with others or look out for yourself, because it's winner takes all at the end of the trail.

DON'T TRUST THE INTERNET: SEIZE THE DAY

Bring your trivia brains at their brightest for this head-to-head competition full of rivalries and deceit. All players start equal, but the wheat and the chaff will be swiftly separated. Can you withstand this quizzical gauntlet and come out on top? Or will you join the throngs of the vanquished and help lead the audience to victory? Trust lightly and answer rightly in this unique game show experience.





Seize the Show's immersive live performance gaming experience is revolutionizing at-home entertainment for fans across the world. Fans plug in from all across the globe, from the USA to England to Australia, and as far away as Egypt, connecting people world-wide with their one of a kind dual-screen immersive experience where storytelling meets the thrill of gameplay. Each performance features original stories written by leading writers and performed virtually in real time. All you need is your phone and computer to join! Using Gamiotics technology, the audiences' voices are heard, and you have the power to choose the outcome of the story through voting for choices, solving puzzles, or winning mini games.. Unlike other streaming content, Seize the Show experiences feature live actors performing in real time in a space where audiences not only have the power to impact the story, but to connect with fellow audience members from around the world, giving them a sense of global community and social interaction during this time of uncertainty.



Seize the Show is presented by David Carpenter, the multi-platform entertainment producer (SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW on Broadway, Puffs: Filmed live) and CEO of Gamiotics Inc.



All of Seize the Show's experiences are written by Kevin Hammonds, David Andrew Laws, Sachi Leith, Attilio Rigotti, and Jacob Thompson; produced by David Carpenter; directed by Attilio Rigotti. Caroline Prugh serves as the story editor. General Manager and Production Stage Manager is Sarah Reynolds, stage manager Kaila Hill, sound design by Ryan Milligan, original music by Ben Boecker, and projection design by Kaila Hill. Joe Tropia serves as Director of Sales and Marketing. Chad Barry serves as Senior Developer.



For more information, visit seizetheshow.com.