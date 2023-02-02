Seema Shukla's BLINDSP.TS To Play 2023 FRIGID Fringe Festival At The Kraine Theater

The FRIGID Fringe Festival presents: blindsp.ts written and performed by Seema Shukla , running February 15-March 5 at The Kraine Theater.

blindsp.ts is a dramedy, a solo show, and a performative collage about a psychiatrist-in-training and a psychotherapy patient herself as she struggles with the challenges of patient care and reflects on why she ever went to medical school in the first place. The audience is humbly invited to forgive the pains and ironies of growth, and to celebrate that growth happens within relationships, even the seemingly negligible ones.

Performances will take place on February 19 at 1:40pm, February 22 at 8:50pm, February 26 at 6:40pm, and March 2 at 8:50pm at The Kraine Theater (85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003). Tickets ($12) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc.

Seema Shukla (physician, writer, and performer) is driven by the processing and holding of everyday contradictions and paradoxes inherent to being human, and the ways we adapt when those contradictions are too uncomfortable to be held. Her most fulfilling work happens in the spaces between -- choice and responsibility, language and action, clarity and confusion, and the ways we engage and negotiate liveliness with our inevitable mortality.

The information and other content presented in this performance are not intended and should not be construed as medical advice, nor is the information a substitute for professional medical expertise or treatment.

FRIGID Fringe Festival is an open and unjuried theatre festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc