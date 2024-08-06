SPOONIE STORIES: NOTES TO MY HEALTH Comes to the Queens Theatre This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Reckless Theatrics and Honest Accomplice Theatre will present Spoonie Stories: Notes To My Health at Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave S, Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Performances will take place on August 10th at 7pm and August 11th at 3pm*. Performances will be followed by a talk back

*ASL Interpretation available

The show, which has been described as “The Vagina Monologues for Chronic Illness” is a partially devised, partially scripted piece in development. The script will feature a series of letters that members of the chronic illness community wrote between themselves and their illness, a medical professional, a caregiver, or a loved one. The letters give raw, unfiltered insight into the impact these illnesses have on the people who live with them and bring representation to a community often forgotten about.

Starting with the prompt “Dear (illness, doctor, caregiver, etc.), here are some things I’d like you to know about me…” members of the chronic illness community wrote a letter to their subject, then wrote an accompanying letter from the point of view of their subject back to themselves. The letters captured stories about the ways these various illnesses and people affected the lives of these writers, as well as stories from different places within the chronic illness experience. After hearing the letters, chronic illness advocate and Reckless Theatrics co-founder Ali Hardy had the idea to turn them into monologues and present them as a play. Continuing Reckless’ mission to create work that is for the community by the community, an entirely chronically ill cast, crew, and producing team came together to transform the letters into Spoonie Stories: Notes To My Health. With support from Queens Theatre, of which a majority of the team is an alumni of their Theatre For All training program, Spoonie Stories will receive its world premiere.

Featuring: Carla Seet, Maggie Keenan, Sam Nieves, and Ali Hardy

Stage Managed by Leela S. Munsiff



