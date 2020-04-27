SPF-NYC Play Submission Deadline Extended

The submission deadline for Be Bold Production's 10th Annual Short Play Festival - NYC has been extended to April 30th, 2020 at 5:00pm. The theme of this festival, NYC, beckons writers to focus on New York City in all its grit and glory.

With this global pandemic, NYC is at the center of it all right now but, unfortunately, this time it's not in the best of circumstances. However, New Yorkers remain gritty, loyal, and unapologetically themselves.

The folks as SPF are eager to get back to our normal routines and are beyond hopeful that they can continue with our SPF-NYC June festival (June11-28) as planned. However, they have some backup plans in place should they have to postpone or cancel the festival. If, for whatever reason, they are unable to proceed in June, they will work with The Players Theatre and hopefully find an alternate slot for the festival in either July or August. If that is not possible either, they will host a virtual reading of all 15 selected plays.

Regardless, ALL 15 plays selected for the festival will automatically earn right of first refusal to participate in the June 2021 festival. So really, you've got nothing else to lose, right? Just WRITE!

Submit at www.shortplaynyc.com!





