SHADOWS to Have World Premiere at The Jeffrey And Paula Gural Theatre At A.R.T./New York Theatres in December

The play focuses on the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper who receives a diagnosis at age 30 of early on-set dementia.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Shadows, an original play by Anthony M. Laura, focusing on the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper who receives a diagnosis at age 30 of early on-set dementia, will have its world premiere Off-Broadway at the renowned and award winning Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres this December.

The play features the talented cast of Liv Kirby (Lyndsy Elle Cooper), Hailey Foss (Kensley), Katia Mendoza (Ariana Cooper), Alexandra Rooney (Jessa King) and Mari Blake (Tatum). It will be directed by Mr. Laura, Ms. Kirby and Templar Grace Wright under the Face to Face Films banner.

The creative team includes Richard Urquiza (Stage Manager), Mengyi Liu (Set Designer), Yang Yu (Lighting Designer), Trey McGee (Sound Designer), Philip Lauto (Composer) and Rose Hart (Songwriter).



POWERLINE ROAD, A New Neo-Noir Musical, Announces Full Cast And Creative Team Photo
POWERLINE ROAD, A New Neo-Noir Musical, Announces Full Cast And Creative Team
Theatre Now has announced the full company of Powerline Road, a dark new neo-noir musical opening next month. Performances will run from March 17th to April 1st at the Jeffrey & Paula Gural Theatre at ART/NY 502 W 53rd St.
THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE World Premiere to be Presented at Chain Theatre in March Photo
THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE World Premiere to be Presented at Chain Theatre in March
Chain Theatre will present the world premiere production of Matthew McLachlan’s THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE, directed by Ella Jane New. THIS G*D DAMN HOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement.
KATY AND JENNIFER VS. THE FLASHER ON NEW YEARS Comes to Theater For the New City Photo
KATY AND JENNIFER VS. THE FLASHER ON NEW YEAR'S Comes to Theater For the New City
With the heat broken in their East Village two-bedroom apartment on New Year's Eve, plans for the evening are on hold for Katy and Jennifer. In desperation, the two recent college graduates try to get to Jennifer's grandmother's place. But when they open the door to leave, they are confronted by a creepy flasher whom they have inadvertently buzzed into the building. 
Leni Riefenstahl Comedy Premieres at UNITED SOLOFEST 2023 Photo
Leni Riefenstahl Comedy Premieres at UNITED SOLOFEST 2023
Picture Pending Productions present the World Premiere of LENI'S LAST LAMENT, by Gil Kofman. Directed by Richard Caliban (OBIE and Outer Critics Circle award-winning production of Mac Wellman's Crowbar) and starring OBIE winner Jodie Markell. Part of the United SoloFest Saturday March 25th at 7pm on Theater Row, 410 W. 42nd St. NYC. 

