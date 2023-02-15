SHADOWS to Have World Premiere at The Jeffrey And Paula Gural Theatre At A.R.T./New York Theatres in December

Shadows, an original play by Anthony M. Laura, focusing on the story of Lyndsy Elle Cooper who receives a diagnosis at age 30 of early on-set dementia, will have its world premiere Off-Broadway at the renowned and award winning Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres this December.

The play features the talented cast of Liv Kirby (Lyndsy Elle Cooper), Hailey Foss (Kensley), Katia Mendoza (Ariana Cooper), Alexandra Rooney (Jessa King) and Mari Blake (Tatum). It will be directed by Mr. Laura, Ms. Kirby and Templar Grace Wright under the Face to Face Films banner.

The creative team includes Richard Urquiza (Stage Manager), Mengyi Liu (Set Designer), Yang Yu (Lighting Designer), Trey McGee (Sound Designer), Philip Lauto (Composer) and Rose Hart (Songwriter).