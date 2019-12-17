SEMPREVERDE: EVERGREEN The First Bilingual Edu-Musical Will be Presented at Queens Theatre In The Park

Under the patronage of the Embassy of Italy in Washington D.C., in collaboration with the Italian American Committee on Education, the leading Incanto Productions Company announces the opening of SEMPREVERDE: EVERGREEN" bilingual (Italian-English) edu-musical for schools and families on March 31, April 1,2,3 2020 at the Queens Theatre in The Park, 14 United Nations Ave S, Queens NY 11368

"SEMPREVERDE: EVERGREEN" is designed to expose audiences to the beauty of the Italian language and culture through music and theatre. Since 2010, thousands of students have enjoyed learning directly in the theatre! Teachers receive our study guide designed to support teachers' efforts to prepare their students for the show and to guide post-show reflection and discussion in class.



Written and directed by internationally-renowned singer, actress and award winning educator Simona Rodano, "SEMPREVERDE: EVERGREEN" is dedicated to two of the most important subjects that affect humanity: the environment and recycling. It can be considered a combination of a science and environmental show that helps teachers to link the edu-musical to their curriculum. The Off- Broadway size show features outstanding performers, wonderful artistry, stylish costumes, special effects and 3D mapping, pop, rock music for one hour and 15 minutes. Choreography by Rita Rotundo, Giorgia RIcciardi and Jacopo Calvo. Props and sets designed by great actor and visual artist Johna Mancini who worked in "And the Ship Sails On" with Federico Fellini in 1983. General management by Luigi Rosa, PMP.

"We are thrilled to bring an educational and multicultural show to schools and families for the first time in Washington D.C. along with the timeless messages of embracing different cultures and languages, protecting the environment and learning through music and theatre" Simona Rodano, Incanto Productions, CEO.

"I recommend it to anyone. The show is exhilarating, dynamic, visually rich, incredibly informative for every age group. You will be enriched by it and you will recycle!" Ms. Maria Saldaña, Directing Coordinator for The Center for the Visual and Performing Arts, Suitland High School, Forestville, MD



"Actors, singers and dancers, for the children watching Sempreverde, are not only simple artists anymore, but unforgettable messengers of languages and cultures" Annavaleria Guazzieri, Director of the Education Office of the Consulate General of Italy in New York.

"I could not have been more proud that Incanto Productions once again brought a unique show to Queens Theatre in NYC. Simona Rodano and her team have an uncommon level of passion and creativity. The students and community members who see this show will have a memorable educational experience." Taryn Sacramone, Managing Director at the Queens Theatre, NY.



"Evergreen is a show that makes you think and feel. Is that rare show that you can take the entire family to see. And you will be singing the songs from the show all the way time...I LOVE Evergreen!!!" Vinnie Favale, Favale Media



Since 2008 Incanto Productions, NYC Queens-based theatre company, specializes in multicultural and multi-language productions for schools and families and is dedicated to the improvement and expansion of the teaching and learning of all languages at all levels of instruction.



Off- Broadway size shows: "Pinocchio, The Italian Musical" music by I Pooh, "Italian, The Magical World of The Italian Fairy", "Seven Worlds", Pinocchio Pop, "Treasure Hunt: Caccia Al Tesoro".

For tickets and more information: incanto@incantoproductions.com or call 1-888-300-3357





