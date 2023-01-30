SEIS, A Moving Tribute To Six Transgender Women, to be Presented by Teatro Círculo

Teatro Círculo, one of the main bilingual Latino theatre companies in New York City, begins its 2023 Season in February with CALLBACKseries at Chain Theatre in Manhattan (312 West 36th St., 3rd floor).

For 28 years, Teatro Círculo has been presenting Spanish Golden Age theater plays and contemporary theater works in New York City. As part of CALLBACKseries2023, from February 16 to 26 Teatro Círculo presents 'Seis' by Uruguayan playwright Federico Roca, a moving tribute to six transgender women murdered in Uruguay between 2012 and 2013. Of the six cases, only one has been resolved.

'Seis', directed by Pablo Andrade (Venzuela), will be performed in Spanish with overtitles in English. In this staging, humor and prejudice serve to present the humanity of the victims. The international cast with María Fontanals (Spain), Yessi Hernández (Venezuela), Mauricio Martínez (Mexico) and Mario Mattei (Puerto Rico), portray characters who answer the truth that each murder hides: we are all guilty.

Performance Details:

Seis (February 16-26, 2023)

Thursday 16 @ 8:00 PM

Friday 17 @ 8:00 PM

Saturday 18 @ 3:00 PM

Thursday 23 @8:00 PM

Saturday 25 @ 8:00 PM

Sunday 26 @ 3:00 PM

CLICK FOR TICKETS

Tickets

$30 General Admission

$25 Students & Seniors

$20 Groups of 10+

