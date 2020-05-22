SEGAL TALKS Week Nine Programming to Feature Kris Verdonck, Anne Bogart & More

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center has announced the ninth weekly line-up of its new global series, SEGAL TALKS, which was conceived, created and curated by Frank Hentschker in March 2020. New York, US, and international theatre artists, curators, researchers, and academics will talk daily for one hour with Segal Center's director, Frank Hentschker, about life and art in the Time of Corona and speak about challenges, sorrows, and hopes for the new Weltzustand- the State of the World. The Segal Center is the only theatre institution in NYC and the US creating original content.

The newly introduced ad-free SEGAL TALKS will be live-streamed in English from Monday to Friday on HowlRound Theatre Commons and on the Segal Center Facebook . All the previous SEGAL TALKS will be found on HowlRound, the Segal Center Facebook, and the Segal Center YouTube Channel. The Segal Theatre Center will raise money for theatre artists and companies. This program is in collaboration with HowlRound Theatre Commons, based at Emerson College.

Check out the week 9 schedule below!

MONDAY, MAY 25, 2020

12 noon EDT

Kris Verdonck

As a theatre maker and visual artist, Kris Verdonck (Belgium, 1974) can look back over a wide variety of projects positioned in the transit zone between visual arts and theatre, between installation and performance, between dance and architecture. Most recently, Verdonck created the 3D video-installation ISOS with the support of the EMPAC Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. ISOS is based on the world and characters from the apocalyptic science-fiction novels of J.G. Ballard and was presented at the International Film Festival Rotterdam. In 2017, a symposium on Verdonck's artistic practice was organized in the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, curated by Peter Eckersall.

TUESDAY, MAY 26, 2020

12 noon EDT

Aina Tur

Since 2016 she has worked as a part of the artistic team at Sala Beckett overseeing the Programming Area. Since 2020 she has been a member of the Advisory Committee at Centro Dramatico Nacional, a Madrid-based Spanish theatre operating under the Instituto de las Artes Escénicas y de la Música. She has worked as a writer, director and pedagogue too. She has written more than ten plays, essays and narrative projects and some have been published and translated into English and French. She studied Pharmacology (UB) and Agricultural Engineering (UPC), acting at the Col·legi de Teatre in Barcelona, Project Management (Deusto University) and currently she is pursuing a degree in Catalan Language and Literature (UOC).

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020

12 noon EDT

Anne Bogart



Anne Bogart is one of the three Co-Artistic Directors of the Siti Company, which she founded with Japanese director Tadashi Suzuki in 1992. She is a Professor at Columbia University where she runs the Graduate Directing Program. Works with SITI include Falling & Loving; The Bacchae, Chess Match No. 5; Lost in the Stars; The Theater is a Blank Page; Persians; Steel Hammer; A Rite; Café Variations; Trojan Women (After Euripides); American Document; Antigone; Under Construction; Freshwater; Who Do You Think You Are; Radio Macbeth; Hotel Cassiopeia; Death and the Ploughman; La Dispute; Score; bobrauschenbergamerica; Room; War of the Worlds-the Radio Play; Cabin Pressure; Alice's Adventures; Culture of Desire; Bob; Going, Going, Gone; Small Lives/Big Dreams; The Medium; Noel Coward's Hay Fever and Private Lives; August Strindberg's Miss Julie; and Charles Mee's Orestes. Recent operas include: Wagner's Tristan and Isolde, The Handmaid's Tale, Handel's Alcina, Dvorak's Dimitrij Verdi's Macbeth, Bellini's Norma and Bizet's Carmen. She is the author of five books: A Director Prepares; The Viewpoints Book; And Then, You Act; Conversations with Anne, and What's the Story.

THURSDAY, MAY 28, 2020

12 noon EDT

Patricia Cornelius



Patricia Cornelius is a founding member of Melbourne Workers Theatre. She's a playwright, novelist and film writer. Patricia has a fierce commitment to class and her work often examines the lives of the marginalized. Her work also includes dramaturgy and mentorship with young or new playwrights. Cornelius is a recipient of numerous awards. She is the recent recipient of the Windham-Campbell Literature Prize and the 2019 Green Room Award for Life Achievement. She has written over 35 plays, including Shit, Big Heart, Savages, Do Not Go Gentle..., Slut, Love and The Call. Patricia co-wrote the feature film adaptation Blessed, based on the play Who's Afraid of the Working Class? She is currently developing a feature film, Stolen, with director and co-writer, Catriona McKenzie. Patricia's novel, My Sister Jill (Random House), was published in 2002. She is currently working on a major stage commission for the Melbourne Theatre Company.

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2020

12 noon EDT

Hoi Fai Wu

Artistic Director and Co-founder of Pants Theatre Production - Hong Kong Arts Development Council Yearly Grantee; Art Form Panel (Festival) Member of Leisure and Cultural Services Department, Examiner of Hong Kong Arts Development Council and Head Adjudicator of Hong Kong School Drama Festival. Graduate of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (BA in English) and the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts (BFA in Drama - Directing); the Central School of Speech and Drama, University of London (MA in Advanced Theatre Practice - Dramaturgy); Recipient of the Yiqingzhai Foundation Arts Fellowship, the Asian Cultural Council in 2008 and the Outstanding Young Director Award in 2001 Hong Kong Drama Award. In 2017, he was commended in The Secretary for Home Affairs' Commendation Scheme for his advocacy of documentary theatre in Hong Kong.

