SALUTATIONS, I'M CREATIVE DAVE Extends At The Alchemical Theatre Laboratory

Jake Brasch's World Premiere Production of his screwball comedy SALUTATIONS, I'M CREATIVE DAVE returns for encore performances June 5-7 at The Alchemical Theatre Laboratory after a sold-out run in May. The production will be presented by The Clambake and Tyler Kion. All profit from the encore performances will benefit The Human Rights Campaign in honor of Pride Month. Tickets can be purchased at creativedave.eventbrite.com.

SALUTATIONS, I'M CREATIVE DAVE is a new play written from the wonky perspective of a queer housekeeping robot who has discovered creativity. Part family drama, part screwball comedy, part existential meltdown, Creative Dave's play will make you laugh, cry, and reexamine your feelings about queerness, sexuality, technology, and the creative spirit.

The raucous new comedy stars Madeline Barr, Molly Collier*, Hudson Rhotenberry, Tomas Virgadula, and P. Tucker Worley*. Direction by Jake Brasch. Assistant Direction by Tyler Kion. Lights by P. Tucker Worley. Sound by Billy Winger. Scenic Consulting by Lauren Barber. Development by Bailey Nassetta. Associate Production by Lucy Livingston.

The play was initially developed by The Farm Theater Company.

*Appearing Courtesy of Actor's Equity Association.

EQUITY APPROVED SHOWCASE





