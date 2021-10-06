Ruth Stage, Inc. to Donate A Portion of Proceeds to Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation

Helping to raise funds for a grossly underfunded disease is something you rarely see from a theater company. Yet, that is exactly what Ruth Stage, Inc., a nonprofit theater company, is doing with an expected portion of its ticket sales from the Off-Broadway run of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation.

Although it is considered rare cancer, with approximately 10,000 people diagnosed each year in the United States, the incidence of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) is growing. A recent study estimates that by 2040, liver and bile duct cancer will be the third deadliest cancer in the US. Because of this, raising money for research is an urgent matter, which is something that influenced the partnership between Ruth Stage and the Foundation.

Ruth Stage is presenting the three-act, Tennessee Williams classic for a January 2022 run of 35 performances at Theater at St. Clement's in Manhattan. However, the partnership launches Oct. 26, 2021, with a benefit gala at Cubico in Soho featuring a presentation by the Foundation and a live rehearsal featuring two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser and Tony-nominated director and theater luminary Austin Pendleton. Fraser and Pendleton will be a part of the January production, as will Ruth Stage vice-chairman, Spencer Scott.

The gala called, "Theater Saves Lives: An Evening of Hope," also includes a charity auction, a southern-inspired pass-around dinner, grazing stations, craft desserts and an open bar all evening. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Additionally, on Jan. 29, 2022, a special benefit performance of the production is expected to earmark all proceeds to the Foundation.

"It is an honor to contribute to the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation's mission of finding a cure and improving the lives of those impacted by the rare but deadly bile duct cancer," said Matt de Rogatis, Ruth Stage Chairman and Creative Director. "When a friend of mine was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma last year, I was compelled to try and help her in any way that I could. Not long after, my theater group, Ruth Stage, forged a partnership with the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation."

Matt continued, "What started off as a mission to help one person has turned into a call to action to help the countless individuals living with bile duct cancer. I'm honored to have my nonprofit organization involved with such a cause and it is my hope that our theater group can make a difference."

CCF Founder and CEO, Stacie Lindsey, is presenting at the event on Oct. 26th. Her brother, Mark Clements, was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) in 2005. He ultimately died from bile duct cancer on Jan. 19, 2007. Lindsey advocated for her brother, extensively researched treatment options, and began networking with other patients, researchers, and healthcare professionals. From this experience, the Foundation was born and is now celebrating its 15th anniversary.

"I am grateful for Ruth Stage and its generous support," Lindsey said. "Nonprofit organizations helping each other in ways that make sense to bring awareness to their causes is a win-win situation."

Learn more at https://theatersaveslives.eventbrite.com.