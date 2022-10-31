Rose Room's WEIMAR VISIONS Begins Previews

The Rose Room, a scintillating underground experience where queers and bohemians gather at the intersection of theater and nightlife, begin previews for Weimar Visions; a late-night adult circus that brings the best of old-world vaudeville to New York's unforgettable holiday season. The intimate midtown speakeasy is hidden behind a well-known bar in the heart of the theater district and recently came BEST VENUE Runner Up and BEST NEWCOMER Runner Up in the W42ST AWARDS.

"Visions of a long gone world of queers, bohemians, and provacatuers dance in the heads of the The Rose Room denizens. Enter their strange world and lose yourself in the sights, sounds, and tastes. Weimar Visions. Emcee Najee Gabay-Knight (Camp Morning Wood) will lead you down a path of delicious and devious delights featuring sensual acrobats, kinky cabaret, and mind bending magicians." says Club Kid Jason Chaos. Chaos serves as one of the producers for The Rose Room.

The Rose Room Show is the theater district's unique, immersive, nightlife performance space that features an intimate and intoxicating experience for adult audiences.

The lounge opens nightly for Cocktails and Cabaret featuring renowned vocalists and world-class magicians before transforming into the home of Weimar Visions where performances and DJs go late into the night.

Weimar Visions will begin previews on November 3rd at 11:00pm and will continue through December 30th. The production features aerial, circus, and sideshow artistry in the speakeasy's intimate showroom.