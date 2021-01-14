Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Roaring Epiphany Production Company Presents A NIGHT WITH STEVE AND TOM

The evening will feature four brand new plays by Steven Hayet and Thomas J. Misuraca, written specifically for Zoom.

Jan. 14, 2021  

Roaring Epiphany Production Company presents A NIGHT WITH STEVE AND TOM on January 28th! The evening will feature four brand new plays by Steven Hayet and Thomas J. Misuraca, written specifically for Zoom.

Show starts at 7:00pm EST (4:00pm PST) with tickets by donation. (Those who donate over $10 get their names automatically entered into a drawing for free REPC Swag!)

Tickets are available at: https://www.roaringepiphany.com/anightwithsteveandtom.

The production includes:

THE CHAPERONE

Written by Thomas J. Misuraca

Directed by R.j. Verchaud

EX GETS THE SQUARE

Written by Steven Hayet

Directed by Jillian F Liebman

KEEP THE MUSIC GOING

Written by Steven Hayet

Directed by Andrea DelBene

THREE OUT OF FOUR

Written by Thomas J. Misuraca

Directed by R.j. Verchaud

For more information on REPC, please visit https://www.roaringepiphany.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/repcnyc.


