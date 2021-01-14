Roaring Epiphany Production Company Presents A NIGHT WITH STEVE AND TOM
Roaring Epiphany Production Company presents A NIGHT WITH STEVE AND TOM on January 28th! The evening will feature four brand new plays by Steven Hayet and Thomas J. Misuraca, written specifically for Zoom.
Show starts at 7:00pm EST (4:00pm PST) with tickets by donation. (Those who donate over $10 get their names automatically entered into a drawing for free REPC Swag!)
Tickets are available at: https://www.roaringepiphany.com/anightwithsteveandtom.
The production includes:
THE CHAPERONE
Written by Thomas J. Misuraca
Directed by R.j. Verchaud
EX GETS THE SQUARE
Written by Steven Hayet
Directed by Jillian F Liebman
KEEP THE MUSIC GOING
Written by Steven Hayet
Directed by Andrea DelBene
THREE OUT OF FOUR
Written by Thomas J. Misuraca
Directed by R.j. Verchaud
For more information on REPC, please visit https://www.roaringepiphany.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/repcnyc.