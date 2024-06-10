River To River Festival To Present John P. Hasting's SOUTH COVE SONG (OVERLAY)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of LMCC's annual River to River Festival, there will be two performances of John P. Hasting's South Cove Song (overlay), a site-specific music performance featuring a brass ensemble, on June 16 at 4PM and 6PM in Battery Park City's South Cove.

John P. Hastings' South Cove Song (overlay) is a site-specific music performance, featuring a brass ensemble, centered on the past(s), present(s), and future(s) of Lower Manhattan. Human interaction with the natural landscape and the built environment is questioned, reframed, and reassembled through sonic interventions in South Cove Park, the site of artist Mary Miss's project (created with Stanton Eckstut and Susan Child in 1987), The performance is partly an homage to the visionary artist's work, while also drawing inspiration from the musical and textual accretion of materials, 17th century Dutch melodies, Romantic-era seafaring novels, and the contemporary resiliency plans for Lower Manhattan designed to mitigate against unstoppable natural forces.

Please check www.LMCC.net/R2R for up-to-date information.

ABOUT RIVER TO RIVER FESTIVAL

Created in the aftermath of 9/11 with the intention to heal and celebrate New Yorkers' resiliency through the power of art, the River To River Festival is an opportunity for New Yorkers to engage with their local artistic community across disciplines. A champion of independent artmaking since 1973, and the driving force behind this unique festival for over 20 years, the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council has been a proud proponent of the experimentation and exploration that the festival provides to the community. LMCC is marking five decades of championing independent artists and fostering vibrant cultural communities throughout New York City. Manhattan's Arts Council, LMCC has expanded its work and reach beyond Lower Manhattan over the years and LMCC now serves the entirety of the borough, from Governors Island to Inwood. 50 years on, the organization stands as a pillar of strength, boasting renowned artist service programs and a rich and diverse alumni community. For 50 years, LMCC has sustained the city's arts landscape, spearheading cultural revitalization efforts in the Financial District after 9/11 and securing essential resources for artist communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual River To River Festival presents live art and installation in exceptional public spaces throughout downtown New York. Free and open to the public, the River To River Festival celebrates artistic and creative diversity across disciplines, partnering with leading institutions in Lower Manhattan to celebrate the city as a site of human connection and creative exploration.

Comments