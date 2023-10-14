Reverend Billy and The Stop Shopping Choir to Present WELCOME TO THE EARTHCHXRH!

Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir set five October shows at Earthchxrch on Loisaida Ave. as a rallying cry for the Earth.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Review: TAKEDOWN at Theater For The New City Photo 1 Review: TAKEDOWN at Theater For The New City
New Play FLAWLESS Comes to Theater for the New City in November Photo 2 New Play FLAWLESS Comes to Theater for the New City in November
THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October Photo 3 THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October
Southern Horror TAKE ME DOWN TO THE LEVEE Comes To The Tank Photo 4 Southern Horror TAKE ME DOWN TO THE LEVEE Comes To The Tank

Reverend Billy and The Stop Shopping Choir to Present WELCOME TO THE EARTHCHXRH!

As a follow-up to Climate Week, Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir will perform "Welcome to the Earthchxrch!" a protean hour of rousing song and moving political satire, each Sunday in October (10/1, 8, 15, 22, 29) at 3:00 PM in Earthchxrch, their Lower East Side performance space-- a converted bank located at 36 Avenue C (Loisaida Ave., at E. 3rd Street). Each performance will be a one-of-a-kind show aimed at confronting climate grief, inspiring activism and building community. The ensemble is winner of numerous awards. The shows are directed by Savitri D.

"Welcome to the Earthchxrch!" combines activism and highly responsive entertainment. The show includes songs, rituals, testimonials from the audience, and a 15-minute sermon by Bill Talen as the energetic, charismatic revivalist preacher Reverend Billy. Each show is different but all are motivated by a profound imperative - to strengthen individual connection to the Earth, develop pathways to social change and hold financial institutions and policy makers accountable for their role in the Climate Crisis.

Talen, as Reverend Billy, engages humor and radical politics to critique the excesses of consumer culture and the influence of large corporations. He playfully mimics religious rituals to convey an activist message. The concept is funny, but also deadly serious.

The company's list of awards and honors includes an Obie Award, the Alpert Award in Theater, the Edwin Booth Award in Theater, the Ethical Humanist Award, and The Impact Award from the Center for Constitutional Rights among others.

Performances are distinguished by their musical score, which has been dubbed "radical devotional music for the Age of Extinction." A vast original repertoire has been developed collaboratively over two decades. Musicians in residence are Ali Dineen, Joshua Kawan Nelson, Leila Adu, Francisca Benitez and Sunder Ganglani. Current compositions draw on multiple musical traditions, creating a unique harmonic landscape. Gospel and folk influences can be heard in their complex contemporary riffing and polyphony.

The ensemble is known for its creative and sometimes disruptive acts of resistance. They have exorcised cash registers in shopping malls, performed street theater outside of corporate headquarters, and engaged in various forms of civil disobedience, for which they are frequently arrested. They have been closely involved with numerous activist movements (Fight for $15, Amazon Labor Union, BLM, Occupy Wall Street) and are widely known as pioneers of Art as Social Practice.

William Talen invented the character Reverend Billy in the late 1990s with his teacher, Rev. Sidney Lanier, who co-founded The American Place Theater with Wynn Handman in 1963. Reverend Billy debuted on the sidewalk at Times Square in 1998, outside the Disney Store, where he proclaimed Mickey Mouse to be the anti-Christ. He was arrested multiple times inside the store, where he duct-tapped Mickey Mouse to a cross. Reverend Billy's sermons decried the evils of consumerism, the racism of sweatshop labor, and what Talen saw as the loss of Culture in Rudolph Giuliani's New York. Over the years, more arrest-risking "direct actions" evolved. Causes moved from sweatshops and gentrification to poisoning of the Earth, with Bayer and Monsanto replacing Walmart and Starbucks in the panoply of evil. Now the Devil is JP Morgan Chase, the leading American source of capital for fossil fuel extraction. Chase's branches are a frequent target of "trespassing while singing."

Savitri D (director) has staged direct actions, interventions and public spectacles in contested spaces all over the world and collaborated with communities to create paths of resistance and resilience. She has lectured and led workshops on the topic of creative resistance at universities and festivals for more than 15 years and frequently offers trainings for activists in New York City. She is the creator of the weekly podcast and radio show "Earth Riot Radio."

The Stop Shopping Choir is a radical performance community of singing New Yorkers who stage creative actions around the world. Over the years, they have performed in the lobbies of countless banks, The United States Congress, The Christmas Parade at Disneyland, and Monsanto's corporate HQ as well as many popular theater, music and festival spaces. They are scientists, artists, dog walkers, builders, teachers, lawyers and students (to name a few). They move fluidly between protest and art, and have performed with punk squatters, in museums and on stage with Neil Young. They are the subject of multiple documentaries including Morgan Spurlock's "What Would Jesus Buy?" The ensemble's most recent album, "Change Without Us," is accessible on the company's website, www.revbilly.com.

Bill Talen and Savitri D have a weekly radio show & podcast , "Earth Riot Radio." He is the author of "What Should I Do if Reverend Billy is in My Store?" "The End of the World" and "The Earth Wants You." Talen is a frequent guest of news media, having appeared on The Today Show, CBS Evening News, Nightline, Fox News, Al-Jazeera, Glenn Beck, Hannity & Colmes, Democracy Now, NPR's All Things Considered and Marketplace, CNN, The Tavis Smiley Show, The BBC World Service, BBC 1 and numerous other local and regional affiliates and International print outlets.

Rev & The Choir have performed at festivals and venues around the world including Edinburgh Fringe, Sterischer Herbst, Spektakel Zurich, Battersea London, Impulse!, Adelaide Fringe, World Social Forum and Donau.

For the 8th year in a row they will be in residence at Joe's Pub November 26, December 10 and 17.



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Face To Face Films Returns With The World Premiere Of Anthony M. Lauras New Play SHADOWS Photo
Face To Face Films Returns With The World Premiere Of Anthony M. Laura's New Play SHADOWS

A once successful singer faces personal and professional challenges in the World Premiere of the play Shadows. Follow Lyndsy as she navigates love, tragedy, and the power of music. Don't miss this limited engagement at ART/NY.

2
Week 1 Winner Revealed For Players Theatre Short Play Festival Photo
Week 1 Winner Revealed For Players Theatre Short Play Festival

Join the Players Theatre Short Play Festival for a spooky weekend of original short plays. Week 1 winner announced - 'The Algorithm' explores the dangers of social media. Get your tickets now!

3
Haitian American Artist Magaly Colimon-Christopher to Present Reading Of New Play ACCESS G Photo
Haitian American Artist Magaly Colimon-Christopher to Present Reading Of New Play ACCESS GRANTED At The Secret Theatre

Join Haitian American artist Magaly Colimon-Christopher for a staged reading of her new play 'Access Granted' at The Secret Theatre. This multimedia exploration delves into the impact of immigration and family separation on the Haitian diaspora. Don't miss this powerful exploration of intergenerational trauma. Tickets available now.

4
The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Season 2 Photo
The Fled Collective to Present SERIALS, Season 2

Get ready for the extra spooky cycle of SERIALS, Season 2, Cycle 10 at The Flea Theater! Don't miss the returning episode of Science Project and the finale episodes of C. Lingus Independent Journalist and The Great Hack. Tickets available now for the performances on November 2-4 at The Siggy.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
On the Red Carpet at GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Baggage in Off-Off-Broadway Baggage
Theatre Row (10/17-10/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
'Pulling It All Into The Current' in Off-Off-Broadway 'Pulling It All Into The Current'
United Solo - Theatre Row (11/05-11/05)Tracker VIDEOS
Owl Theory, a courtroom drama in Off-Off-Broadway Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
box/truck by Adrienne Westwood Projects in Off-Off-Broadway box/truck by Adrienne Westwood Projects
Old Stone House (10/20-10/21)Tracker PHOTOS
The Importance of Being Earnest in Off-Off-Broadway The Importance of Being Earnest
Under St. Marks Theater (10/19-10/28)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
The Haunting of Miss Robusta in Off-Off-Broadway The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You