Reimagined THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Concert to Benefit Harlem Performing Arts Academy

Award winning composers Richard Allen and Taran Gray are presenting a reimagining of Disney's The Princess and the Frog on Clubhouse June 18th and June 19th in celebration of Juneteenth and to raise money for Harlem Performing Arts Academy - Harbor Boys and Girls Club.

The audio production will feature an interactive visual presentation alongside two casts performing on the 18th at 3pm and 8pm (PDT) and the 19th 3pm and 8pm (PDT). The Princess and the Frog is an exclusive performance for Clubhouse. Allen and Gray, the composers of the award winning show FREEDOM RIDERS:

The Civil Rights Musical, BAYARD: A New Musical, WALT AND ROY, and LEGENDARY have never shied away from speaking up about social issues through their shows, and that definitely doesn't stop with their re-imagining of The Princess and the Frog.

"It was our goal with the book and music to center the experience around a Black princess and to bring the joy of the Black experience. That required her 'want' to be greater. The songs that centered more around the New Orleans experience now center around her experience," said Richard Allen.

Changes to the original Disney animated musical include beefing up the score from its original 8 songs to a now 21 songs, including new Tiana solos, a love duet, and solos for the characters Naveen, Charlotte, and even Charlotte's father Eli! The book as well has been updated to a now two act musical complete with intermission.

Clubhouse is a quickly growing new social media app that offers an audio only experience. Users are able to communicate in voice chat rooms that accommodate groups of thousands of people and is currently used by over 10 million people worldwide. The presentation of musical theater performances on the app became a phenomenon after The Lion King premiered on Christmas of 2020 to thousands of listeners, including many celebrities. Since then the app had hosted performances of Dreamgirls, The Wiz, In The Heights, and Rent.

The Princess and The Frog will premier on the 18th (3pm and 8pm PT) and the 19th (3pm and 8pm PT) exclusively on Clubhouse. The performance is free and completely open to all Clubhouse users. Follow @AllenGrayMusicals on Tik Tok and Instagram for more details.

