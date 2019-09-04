RSVP Heats Up The Norwood Club For Three Nights This Fall

New York-based producers Jason Jude Hill and Daniel Sears of Grumpy Entertainment are thrilled to announce a three-performance run of RSVP at The Norwood Club.

RSVP is both a sophisticated party and an out-of-the-box variety show featuring a cross-section of electrifying New York City talent. Over the course of a fast-paced, two-hour event, RSVP leads adventurous audiences through an intimate, immersive entertainment experience. Performances include puppeteers, boylesque and sideshow performers, comedians, tap dancers, folk singers, and tons of other surprises.

RSVP is thrilled to partner with The Norwood Club, a private, members-only organization for the international creative arts community. As a design-forward space that's built to delight audiences, The Norwood Club offers a stylish, comfortable environment ideal for meeting, dining, and drinking right in the heart of Manhattan. Spanning five floors in a spectacular landmarked townhouse, the Club combines a carefully curated art collection with an inclusive vibe, and houses a fifty seat restaurant, two lounge bars, a sixty-seat screening room, a private dining room for up to 24 people, and a secret walled garden.

TICKETS:

Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rsvp-tickets-67878621785?aff=PressRelease

RSVP is one of NYC's hottest ongoing events, designed to switch up the typical night out in New York City. A showcase for a variety of curated artists and acts, RSVP is a fast-paced party set in a sophisticated art gallery-like salon. The show creates an intimate, immersive experience through a series of performances by intriguing artists and connections with other party guests. Past performers include Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Chaney Sims, the musical comedy duo Reformed Whores, ventriloquist Carla Rhodes, comedians Katie Hartman and Khalid Rahmaan, tap buskers Mediocre Flow, trans comedian and actor Becca Blackwell, jazz club icons Irini Res & The Jazz Mix, performance artists Kristine Haruna Lee & Jen Goma, cosmic country crooners Goldenchild, and downtown reggae rocker Felice Rosser. Games and prizes are awarded during breaks, so whether it's a stellar first date, a memorable evening out with friends, or a birthday celebration at a unique event, RSVP is guaranteed to spark your night with a truly one-of-a-kind experience.





