ROLE PLAY Comes to the Annual United Solo Theatre Festival

Join award-winning actor/writer Cameron Murphy in his one-man show “Role Play (or The Hottest Day in Belgian History),” coming to the 17th Annual United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row in Manhattan in October.

After a whirlwind, one-day romance with a Belgian tourist in LA, aspiring performer/sexual being Cameron Murphy spent his life savings on a ticket to find her. Over the course of this coming-of-age epic, secrets and half-truths unravel as Cameron must act his very best to escape shame, desire, and performance.

"Role Play (or The Hottest Day in Belgian History)" is an award-winning one-man show that intertwines the raw honesty of Baby Reindeer with the wild love story of the ‘Before' Trilogy. It is the shocking true story of a young man who crossed the ocean to find a Tinder date and had his life changed forever — you have to see it to believe it.

“Role Play” has earned critical acclaim for its nuanced exploration of sexual taboos, masterful writing and acting, and brilliant direction.

