News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ROLE PLAY Comes to the Annual United Solo Theatre Festival

The performance is on Thursday, October 17th at 7pm.

By: Sep. 19, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Join award-winning actor/writer Cameron Murphy in his one-man show “Role Play (or The Hottest Day in Belgian History),” coming to the 17th Annual United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row in Manhattan in October.

LATEST NEWS

CAFE UTOPIA Comes to the Hudson Theater Guild in November
La MaMa Presents The World Premiere Of AGAMEMNON: THE CIRCLE OF BLOOD
FRIGID Nightcap to Present BROADWAY BLITZ at Under St. Marks Theatre
Photos: THE 2 QUEERS A LESBIAN MEETS AT THE HOME DEPOT Rehearsals

 

After a whirlwind, one-day romance with a Belgian tourist in LA, aspiring performer/sexual being Cameron Murphy spent his life savings on a ticket to find her. Over the course of this coming-of-age epic, secrets and half-truths unravel as Cameron must act his very best to escape shame, desire, and performance.

 

"Role Play (or The Hottest Day in Belgian History)" is an award-winning one-man show that intertwines the raw honesty of Baby Reindeer with the wild love story of the ‘Before' Trilogy. It is the shocking true story of a young man who crossed the ocean to find a Tinder date and had his life changed forever — you have to see it to believe it.

 

“Role Play” has earned critical acclaim for its nuanced exploration of sexual taboos, masterful writing and acting, and brilliant direction. 




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.







Videos