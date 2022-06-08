RELAPSE to Premiere At Playwrights Horizons Downtown

RELAPSE, Book & Lyrics by Justin Giachetti; Music by Louis A. Josephson, a pop/rock original musical examining how we all try to find normality within our neuro-divergencies, will have a special presentation directed by Joey McKneely with musical direction by Mark Galinovsky, produced by Jay Michaels, and featuring Audree Hedequist, Ryan Hurley, Steven Makropoulos, Jacob Ryan Smith, Ava Diane Tysonn, and We' McDonald, who achieved stardom on television's The Voice.

The event has two showings: June 16 & June 17 @ 6:00 p.m. at Playwrights Horizons Downtown, 440 Lafayette St #4, New York City, across the street from the iconic Public Theater and is by invitation only.

RELAPSE tells the story of a young musician who, after an alcoholic relapse at his high school reunion that almost kills him, is ordered to a behavioral unit to detox and seek help. There, he meets a colorful and complex group of patients who each suffer from the likes of bulimia, anxiety, borderline personality disorder, schizophrenia, and more. Together, they navigate a flawed mental health system on their journey of healing.