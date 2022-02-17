Queens Theatre Welcomes Back Families in 2022

Queens Theatre will welcome families back to the venue with a wide variety of family programming this spring. Starting in February, Queens Theatre will host at least one family-friendly performance every month that is sure to delight.

In February, the venue will present School of American Ballet's Beauty of Ballet; in March, Lightwire Theater will illuminate the stage with the classic tale of The Tortoise & the Hare: The Next Gen; in April, a bilingual ensemble will perform The Selfish Giant/El Gigante Egoista with shows in English and Spanish, and TheaterWorks USA will bring the award-winning children's book The Pout Pout Fish live to stage; and in May, Dog Man: The Musical will get everyone to sing and dance along.

Sunday, February 27th, 1 PM and 3:30 PM

Have you ever wondered how ballerinas dance on their toes? Or how dancers turn without getting dizzy? Learn the answers to those questions and more during these family-friendly performances on February 27, 2022 featuring excerpts from famous ballets including The Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake and The Nutcracker. Advanced students from the School of American Ballet and faculty member Katrina Killian offer a sneak peek inside the classroom to see how students train to become professional ballet dancers. This free hour-long in-person presentation is an enchanting introduction to the art of classical ballet. Guests are even invited to learn a few steps right from their seats! The recommended age is 4 and up.

Reservations are strongly recommended and are only available over the phone. Call the Queens Theatre Box Office (open Tuesday-Friday 12pm-6pm) at 718.760.0064 to reserve your spot. Seating is first come, first serve. Learn more at https://queenstheatre.org/event/the-beauty-of-ballet/2022-02-27/

Sunday, March 27th, 1 PM and 4 PM

We begin with Aesop's classic fable of The Tortoise and the Hare but continue the story which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern day distractions. Smart phones and video games create a new landscape of lost connections to life experiences. The Next Gen features Tortoise Junior and Lil' Hare in a whole new kind of race; where their adventures lead them into unexpected territory. Old man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children. What hurdles will they have to overcome to make it to the finish line?

With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production brings this tale into a new brilliant light.

Take a sneak peek here.

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount and are $55 for 4 tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/the-adventures-of-tortoise-and-hare-the-next-gen/2022-03-27/.

Sunday, April 3rd 1 PM and 3 PM

Turn the poutiest of frowns upside down in this new musical featuring whimsical puppets and live performers in a sweeping oceanic adventure. When Mr. Fish sets out on a quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, he discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout. This colorful adaptation of The New York Times bestseller is co-conceived, directed, and designed by the acclaimed puppeteers of Acheson Walsh Studios, whose work was featured in Broadway's The King And I, On the Town, and Radio City's New York Spectacular.

Dive into a short preview here.

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount and are $55 for 4 tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/pout-pout-fish/2022-04-03/ .

Saturday, April 9th, 1 PM (English) and 3:30 PM (Spanish)

The Selfish Giant is a classic tale about a giant who builds a wall around his garden to keep out the town's children but in doing so plunges his garden into an endless winter. The show's creators instill a sense of urgency in the story by placing the storytellers themselves at a border wall. Traveling, depression-era hucksters, transform their wares to tell a much-needed story to the audience they find waiting to cross. The Selfish Giant is funny, touching and fun. It's a celebration of the power of stories to divide us or bring us closer together.

Watch a preview of the show here

This family-friendly performance is part of the Latin Dance and Culture Festival which runs from Friday, April 8th to Sunday, April 10th.

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount and are $55 for 4 tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/the-selfish-giant-el-gigante-egoista/2022-04-09/.

Sunday, May 29th, 1 PM and 3 PM

Queens Theatre will present TheaterWorksUSA's NY Times Critic's Pick, Dog Man: The Musical based on the popular book series by Dav Pilkey.

Based on the worldwide bestselling hit series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical is a hilarious and heartwarming new production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world's most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Recommended for ages 6-10.

See here what Dog Man is all about!

Tickets are available for $15 each for seating in all sections. Purchases of 4 tickets will receive a $5 discount and are $55 for 4 tickets. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://queenstheatre.org/event/dog-man-the-musical/2022-05-29/.

In compliance with New York City's vaccine mandate for indoor activities, Queens Theatre requires confirmation of vaccination against COVID-19 of all eligible (5 years of age and over) staff, performers, patrons and audience members, with a completed course of a vaccine considered effective by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and/or the World Health Organization. Learn more about Queens Theatre's COVID Safety Protocols at www.queenstheatre.org/covid-protocol.