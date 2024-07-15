Pyramid Scheme Play, OVEREAGER, Will Be Presented as a Staged Reading at The Tank's Limefest

Performances run August 4th & 17th at 9:30 PM.

By: Jul. 15, 2024
Pyramid Scheme Play, OVEREAGER, Will Be Presented as a Staged Reading at The Tank's Limefest
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

New York, NY: Overeager, an original stage play by Jackie Jorgenson will be presented as a staged reading during The Tank's Limefest. Overeager is a 2x Austin Film Festival Second Rounder, reaching the top 20% of all submissions. This script will be staged on Sunday, August 4th, and Saturday 17th at 9:30 PM.

LATEST NEWS

Monk Parrots Brings PEARLS FOR SPURS to New York
The Taylor Swift/Unabomber Play To Be Presented At The Tank's LimeFest
Belarus Free Theatre To Debut Newest Work at La Mama This Fall
The Elif Collective Presents TIMON OF ATHENS In August

About Overeager

This play is comprised of two-person scenes with audio storytelling during the transitions that stage actors engage with.

Enchanted by false promises of success and sisterhood, a lonely college dropout joins a pyramid scheme and discovers it amplifies her problems for profit.

Content Warnings: cults, childhood neglect, abuse, swearing, alcohol use

Written and Produced by Jackie Jorgenson

Directed by Sivan Raz

Stage Actors

Jackie Jorgenson as Savannah

Jahnean James as Naomi

Amanda Rodriguez as Maya

Emily Blake Anderson as Joanne

Kiera Mullany as Autumn

Jenny Martel as Mom

Hannahjo Anderson as Kai

Voice Actors

Lisa Stanley as Angie Normandy

Sarah Jamgotch as Podcast Host

Kirsty Woolven As Reporter and Crowd Member

Brandon P. Jenkins As Customer 1

Taylor Coan as Customer 2

Performances run August 4th & 17th at 9:30 PM at The Tank, 312 W 36th St. New York, NY 10018




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos