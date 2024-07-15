Pyramid Scheme Play, OVEREAGER, Will Be Presented as a Staged Reading at The Tank's Limefest

Performances run August 4th & 17th at 9:30 PM.
New York, NY: Overeager, an original stage play by Jackie Jorgenson will be presented as a staged reading during The Tank's Limefest. Overeager is a 2x Austin Film Festival Second Rounder, reaching the top 20% of all submissions. This script will be staged on Sunday, August 4th, and Saturday 17th at 9:30 PM.
This play is comprised of two-person scenes with audio storytelling during the transitions that stage actors engage with.
Enchanted by false promises of success and sisterhood, a lonely college dropout joins a pyramid scheme and discovers it amplifies her problems for profit.
Content Warnings: cults, childhood neglect, abuse, swearing, alcohol use
Written and Produced by Jackie Jorgenson
Directed by Sivan Raz
Jackie Jorgenson as Savannah
Jahnean James as Naomi
Amanda Rodriguez as Maya
Emily Blake Anderson as Joanne
Kiera Mullany as Autumn
Jenny Martel as Mom
Hannahjo Anderson as Kai
Lisa Stanley as Angie Normandy
Sarah Jamgotch as Podcast Host
Kirsty Woolven As Reporter and Crowd Member
Brandon P. Jenkins As Customer 1
Taylor Coan as Customer 2
Performances run August 4th & 17th at 9:30 PM at The Tank, 312 W 36th St. New York, NY 10018
