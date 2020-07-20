Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Premiere Of New Play MOMMY MILK CAFE Announced for The Players Theatre Short Play Festival

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  

Premiere Of New Play MOMMY MILK CAFE Announced for The Players Theatre Short Play Festival

Mommy Milk Cafe is a new hilarious short play written by Asian American writer and actress Sara States. It will be premiered online with Be Bold Productions as part of The Players Theatre Short Play Festival.

The play centers around four female-identifying humans, two groups of two friends, enjoy fancy lattes at a trendy NYC cafe. Tension builds as each group believes the other is talking about them.

The play is performed by a diverse cast of five female-identifying actors including Yuyu Kitamura, Jae W.B., Alexandra Maria, Dipa Anitia, and Crystal Williamson. Directed by Christina Peña.

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival has selected 15 plays to be performed online over the course of 3 days on the Be Bold Productions Facebook page. The plays all highlight New York City as a theme, in hopes to inspire and remind everyone how New Yorkers remain gritty, loyal, and unapologetically themselves.

The performance will begin at 8PM EST live and free for the public. https://www.facebook.com/events/340801190246520

Don't miss out for a night of nostalgia and laughs as we are reminded of how brilliant New York City is!


Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Presents Virtual Event, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
  • NYSCA Awards $42,000 In 'Keep NYS Creating' Grants To 42 Artists Statewide In Partnership With NYFA
  • St. George Theatre Presents LET'S HANG ON Virtual Telethon With Colin Jost, Frankie Valli, Neil Sedaka and More
  • Women In Theatre Festival Live And Online Opens July 26 With ALL HANDS ON DECK