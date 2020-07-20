Premiere Of New Play MOMMY MILK CAFE Announced for The Players Theatre Short Play Festival

Mommy Milk Cafe is a new hilarious short play written by Asian American writer and actress Sara States. It will be premiered online with Be Bold Productions as part of The Players Theatre Short Play Festival.

The play centers around four female-identifying humans, two groups of two friends, enjoy fancy lattes at a trendy NYC cafe. Tension builds as each group believes the other is talking about them.

The play is performed by a diverse cast of five female-identifying actors including Yuyu Kitamura, Jae W.B., Alexandra Maria, Dipa Anitia, and Crystal Williamson. Directed by Christina Peña.

The Players Theatre Short Play Festival has selected 15 plays to be performed online over the course of 3 days on the Be Bold Productions Facebook page. The plays all highlight New York City as a theme, in hopes to inspire and remind everyone how New Yorkers remain gritty, loyal, and unapologetically themselves.

The performance will begin at 8PM EST live and free for the public. https://www.facebook.com/events/340801190246520

Don't miss out for a night of nostalgia and laughs as we are reminded of how brilliant New York City is!

