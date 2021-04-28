Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pregones/PRTT Presents Virtual Residencies by Su Teatro and Agua, Sol Y Sereno In May

The program will feature the work of two Latinx theaters from Colorado and Puerto Rico.

Apr. 28, 2021  

Pregones/PRTT, NYC's longest-running theater centering Puerto Rican and Latinx artistry, is presenting the work of two Latinx theaters from Colorado and Puerto Rico:

From May 5-8 Su Teatro-the third oldest Chicano theater in the country-will take virtual residence with the NY premiere of Ask a Mexican About Cinco de Mayo, a screening of Interview With a Mexican, and a dialogue with company artists; From May 12-15 Agua, Sol y Sereno-known for its deep social commitment and experimental performances employing colorful set pieces and "cabezudos" (giant papier maché heads)-will screen the original production Antulio Parrilla: Cooperativista en Gracia along with a behind-the-scenes tour of the company's workshop and an artist talk-back.

Events are FREE and start at 7:30 pm. RSVP is required and can be made here. The full schedule of events is available below.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

SU TEATRO VIRTUAL RESIDENCY

Wednesday, May 5, 7:30 pm- Ask a Mexican about Cinco de Mayo with Tony García, Gustavo Arellano, and Daniel Valdez.

Thursday, May 6, 7:30 pm- Virtual Premiere: Interview With A Mexican (50 min, English/Spanish subtitles).

Friday, May 7, 7:30 pm- Encore Screening: Interview With A Mexican.

Saturday, May 8, 7:30 pm-Meet The Artists: Dialogue with Su Teatro's ensemble.

AGUA, SOL Y SERENO VIRTUAL RESIDENCY

Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 pm- Origins, Influences, Trajectory with Pedro Adorno and Cathy Vigo.

Thursday, May 13, 7:30 pm- Virtual Tour: Taller Agua, Sol y Sereno in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Friday, May 14, 7:30 pm- Screening: Antulio Parrilla: Cooperativista en Gracia. (45 min, Spanish/English subtitles).

Saturday, May 15, 7:30 pm-The Future Is Us with Agua, Sol y Sereno's ensemble artists


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
There's Always A Light Poster
Courtney Reed: Queen Broadway
Two Show Day Unisex T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories
Green Space May Announced Virtual Performances Photo

Green Space May Announced Virtual Performances

THE PIGEON & THE MOUSE: THE FILM to be Released by Welcome To Campfire in May Photo

THE PIGEON & THE MOUSE: THE FILM to be Released by Welcome To Campfire in May

Rachel Lynetts BLACK MEXICAN Comes To Wayward Voices Photo

Rachel Lynett's BLACK MEXICAN Comes To Wayward Voices

EAG Announces BEHIND THE CURTAIN: A Virtual Tour Of The Beginnings Of Broadway Photo

EAG Announces BEHIND THE CURTAIN: A Virtual Tour Of The Beginnings Of Broadway


More Hot Stories For You

  • Upcoming Farmers Alley Theatre Mother's Day Virtual Concert
  • $5M Gift Expands U-M Museum of Art's Chinese Ceramics Collection and Creates Weese Program
  • Midland Center For The Arts Celebrates 50th Anniversary Where It All Began, A Night At The Symphony
  • Broadway In Detroit Announces Dates for 2021-22 Subscription Season