Pregones/PRTT Presents Virtual Residencies by Su Teatro and Agua, Sol Y Sereno In May

Pregones/PRTT, NYC's longest-running theater centering Puerto Rican and Latinx artistry, is presenting the work of two Latinx theaters from Colorado and Puerto Rico:

From May 5-8 Su Teatro-the third oldest Chicano theater in the country-will take virtual residence with the NY premiere of Ask a Mexican About Cinco de Mayo, a screening of Interview With a Mexican, and a dialogue with company artists; From May 12-15 Agua, Sol y Sereno-known for its deep social commitment and experimental performances employing colorful set pieces and "cabezudos" (giant papier maché heads)-will screen the original production Antulio Parrilla: Cooperativista en Gracia along with a behind-the-scenes tour of the company's workshop and an artist talk-back.

Events are FREE and start at 7:30 pm. RSVP is required and can be made here. The full schedule of events is available below.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

SU TEATRO VIRTUAL RESIDENCY

Wednesday, May 5, 7:30 pm- Ask a Mexican about Cinco de Mayo with Tony García, Gustavo Arellano, and Daniel Valdez.

Thursday, May 6, 7:30 pm- Virtual Premiere: Interview With A Mexican (50 min, English/Spanish subtitles).

Friday, May 7, 7:30 pm- Encore Screening: Interview With A Mexican.

Saturday, May 8, 7:30 pm-Meet The Artists: Dialogue with Su Teatro's ensemble.

AGUA, SOL Y SERENO VIRTUAL RESIDENCY

Wednesday, May 12, 7:30 pm- Origins, Influences, Trajectory with Pedro Adorno and Cathy Vigo.

Thursday, May 13, 7:30 pm- Virtual Tour: Taller Agua, Sol y Sereno in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Friday, May 14, 7:30 pm- Screening: Antulio Parrilla: Cooperativista en Gracia. (45 min, Spanish/English subtitles).

Saturday, May 15, 7:30 pm-The Future Is Us with Agua, Sol y Sereno's ensemble artists