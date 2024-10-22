Plays Set for SCENES FROM THE STATEN ISLAND FERRY - FALL 2024 at Sundog Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sundog Theatre has revealed its six plays and creative team for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry - FALL 2024, to be presented October 26 - November 3 at New Dorp Moravian Church ParishTheatre.

Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry - FALL 2024 is Sundog Theatre's 23nd presentation of six new and original one-act plays about everyone's favorite boat, the Staten Island Ferry. Sundog Theatre received over 50 submissions of unique and never-produced plays. This year, playwrights were asked to adhere to the theme "SECRETS: Exposed" while still maintaining a comedic or dramatic effect.

This will be Sundog Theatre's FIRST Fall production of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry, which will become the new annual schedule for the show.

The directors for Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry 2024 are Courtney Emerson, Sam Forin, G. Lamb, Catherine Lamm, Eric Petillo, and Ken Tirado. The producer is Susan Fenley, Victoria Colella is the co-producer, Stephen Fehr is the set/stage designer, and we welcome back Margaret Grace as our production stage manager.

Sundog Theatre's Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry - FALL 2024 winning plays are:

It's Over by Matthew Gilleece

Love Games by Alice Burke

The Perfect Bundt by Courtney Emerson

Nothing to Lose by Ruben Carbajal

Trove by T.J. Gallagher

Before I Propose I Need to Tell You Something by Scott Mullen

Performances of Scenes from the Staten Island Ferry - FALL 2024 are October 26, November 1&2 at 8:00 pm and October 27 & November 3 at 3:00 pm at New Dorp Moravian Theatre at the Parish House, 2205 Richmond Road Staten Island, New York. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are priced at $20 for students and seniors and $25 for general admission. To purchase tickets, visit www.sundogtheatre.org or pay cash at the door.

