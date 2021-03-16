Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playful Substance and Final Draft Collaborate on The PS Writers' Room

The PS Writers' Room allows writers to get practical experience pitching and choosing projects and building a successful writers room of their own.

Mar. 16, 2021  

Bree O'Connor and her team of performance artists at Playful Substance have been working all through the pandemic to create new opportunities and projects so that when the doors begin to open (as rumor has it they are now entertaining the notion), they are ready to expand minds and open hearts to what's going on around us through the powerful medium of theatre.

The first project on their agenda is The PS Writers' Room, a collaborative writing workshop is now in a pilot-testing phase where writers get practical experience pitching and choosing projects and building a successful writers room of their own including navigating the culture of the room, organizing work flow, setting goals, brainstorming, managing expectations and meeting goals. This collaborative, peer-to-peer learning environment is sponsored by Final Draft. Final Draft, A Cast & Crew Company, has published Final Draft software -the number one screenwriting application in the world -- for 30 years. Final Draft automatically paginates and formats your script to industry standards, allowing writers to focus on what they do best - writing scripts. Used by such industry giants as J.J. Abrams, James Cameron and Aaron Sorkin, Final Draft software is the professional's choice and the entertainment industry standard. In addition to its flagship software product, Final Draft offers the annual Big Break Contest, a screenwriting competition that launches careers and awards over $100,000 in cash and prizes. Final Draft also offers Final Draft Mobile for iPhone and iPad, making creativity truly portable. To learn more about Final Draft and its products and services, visit www.finaldraft.com.

Following that is the PS Writers' Groups, which has spent this past year fostering developmental readings of Mr. & Mrs. Garbo by Raphael Perahia, Barometric Pressure by Bree O'Connor, Passing and Failing in Paradise by Tori Barron, Setting the Sky on Fire by Niki Hatzidis, and currently, Lauren Lindsey White's new play CAM (which will be having a reading later this spring) is expanding. Writers' Groups are currently operating online but will slowly phase in a hybrid model of online and IRL sessions to accommodate playwrights and screenwriters outside of NYC.

Congratulations to Writers' Group Member, Jacqueline Reason for her essay "House Parties," receiving First Prize in the Writing Black Joy competition in celebration of Boston's Black Joy Day.

One-on-one writing/project development coaching is also available, providing practical and artistic assistance to creators putting up their own work. Whether you are writing a novel, screenplay, play or a solo project, our facilitators can help you with everything from organizing your material to going deeper with your character work to helping you find and strengthen your unique voice.

PS will also be sponsoring Zoom performances and readings; the return of their writer's networking event, Pithy Party, a series of collaborative projects with Infinite Variety Productions, and other classes, workshops, and a new residency project all coming this fall.

For all of these groups and projects, please contact artisticdirector@playfulsubstance.com for further details.


