Playdate Theatre Is Bringing The Virtual Background To Life With A Live Studio Audience

Playdate, the first-ever online theatre company, continues to push the boundaries of new media with their upcoming production, The Apartment Plays. In April 2021, Playdate held their 4th New Work Development Conference where writers were prompted to create a script based on the set of a New York apartment. The 10-day writing conference featured over 200 participants from all over the world and three heightened comedies were selected for production.

As their mission is to explore the space between theater and film, they were inspired by the "virtual backgrounds" that the world had been using over Zoom and asked what it would mean to bring a virtual background to live theater. With their new production, The Apartment Plays, Playdate is creating a virtual sitcom. Their set is composed of projections based on the original rendering that prompted the writers, and we will be taping the performances similar to a live taping of your favorite multi-cam sitcom. The tapings will be incorporated into Playdate's final product which will be available for streamed viewing.

LANDSCAPE by Grace Shaffer: Fernando Contreras (Shiz: Broadway Meets Sketch Comedy) and Matt Gehring (Netflix's Set It Up) find themselves in a deadly situation.

This is Playdate's second production with their first festival, Find A Way Or Make One streaming last summer raising $16,000 for Color Of Change & YWCA's COVID-19 Relief Fund. The Apartment Plays is stage-managed by Sydney Prince with Devin James Araujo, set designed by Jamie Phanekham with Daniel Russo, lighting and projection design by Zack Lobel, costume, hair, and make-up designed by Deijah M.V with Katie Harris, and sound designed by James Oliver & Jordan James.

You can reserve your ticket here. Due to COVID-19, they are offering limited seating. More information can be found at PlaydateTheatre.com. Follow Playdate on Facebook and Instagram to get a backstage look at the process.