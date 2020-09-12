Online Theatre Company Raises $16,000 Supporting Color Of Change and YWCA Covid-19 Relief Fund

The virtual play festival, Find A Way Or Make One, served as a fundraiser.

Playdate Theatre, the first-ever online theatre company, streamed their virtual play festival fundraiser at the end of July. The three-week festival featured Hollywood and Broadway stars including Michaela Watkins, Marcus Scribner, and Caroline Aaron, all taking the virtual stage from their own homes. The virtual play festival, Find A Way Or Make One, served as a fundraiser for Color of Change and YWCA's COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Recent college graduate, Talia Light Rake founded Playdate at the beginning of March. Light Rake serves as Playdate's Artistic Director and the Executive Producer of the festival. She partnered with actor, director, and Festival Producer Mark Feuerstein to bring six new Screen-Plays, a play written to be performed virtually, to life. Each Screen-Play was created in Playdate's New Play Development Conference where over 70 writers wrote a piece that was specifically meant to be performed virtually.

Playdate will continue creating and producing new works. Their next virtual development conference will take place in October.

The virtual play festival, Find A Way Or Make One, is now available On-Demand. By purchasing a ticket you will be able to stream all six plays for three days.

The Six Screen-Plays include:

Playdate Theatre's mission to connect artists expands to emerging high school students through their National High School Drama Club program. Drama Club meets every Thursday from September 24th to November 19th. Each week is led by a different Guest Artist and students will take a deep dive into the magic of theater-making. Focusing on group involvement and collaboration, the Drama Club provides a space for creativity and discovery.

The Playdate Theatre's team includes Samara Handelsman as Director of Artistic Operations, Solia Cates as Artistic Producer, Carina Goebelbecker as Educational Director, and Miles Shebar as the festival's Technical Director.

More information can be found at PlaydateTheatre.com. Follow Playdate on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on their conferences, festivals, and educational programs.

