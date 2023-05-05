Play On Shakespeare Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

Play On Shakespeare Presents ROMEO AND JULIET

As part of Play On Shakespeare's spring season, this month NAATCO, in partnership with Two River Theater, will present Hansol Jung's modern verse translation of Romeo and Juliet Off-Broadway at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater in NYC (136 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10013) from May 9 - June 3.

In the words of NAATCO's Co-Founder and Actor-Manager Mia Katigbak: "I had the great fortune to be introduced to Play On Shakespeare almost seven years ago, when they asked me to participate in a reading of Cymbeline, translated by Andrea Thome. Over the next couple of years, I did readings of seven translations, and was a member of the company for the Play On Festival in the summer of 2019. I was impressed that on March 25, 2020, within a couple of weeks of lockdown, Play On was already experimenting with how to do readings on Zoom. From the get-go, I was intrigued by the project, stimulated by the discussions around language, contemporization, contextualization, and dramaturgy that the translations inspired. Romeo and Juliet was the last reading I did before the festival, and I absolutely fell in love with it. I aggressively pursued obtaining the performing rights, and fortune was with me again when Hansol Jung, the translator, agreed and when Play On wholeheartedly and generously gave its support to NAATCO. I've always believed that Play On's spirit is one founded on its being a labor of love, passion, and rigorous scholarship. This spirit is compatible with NAATCO's, and our presenting R&J with an all-Asian American cast fills me with joy and gratitude."

Romeo and Juliet
NAATCO, in partnership with Two River Theater
Modern verse translation by: Hansol Jung
Co-directed by: Hansol Jung & Dustin Wills
Original music composed by: Brian Quijada
Dates: May 9 - June 3, 2023 [opening night May 14]
Location: New York, NY




