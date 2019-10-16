Play For Young Audiences Tackles Border Wall With Oscar Wilde Tale

The Selfish Giant

Saturday, November 16th, 3 pm

The Secret Theatre

44-02 23rd Street, #104

Long Island City, NY 11101

Tickets: $10 for children and $15 for adults.

The Selfish Giant is a classic tale, by Oscar Wilde, about a giant who builds a wall around his garden to keep out the town's children but, in doing so, plunges his garden into an endless winter. The show's creators, Jose Ignacio Vivero and Susannah Dalton, instill a sense of urgency in the story by placing the storytellers themselves at a border wall. Traveling, depression-era hucksters, transform their wares to tell a much-needed story to the audience they find waiting to cross.



The Selfish Giant is funny, touching and fun for the whole family. It's a celebration of the power of stories!

"The Selfish Giant, is really a tribute to classic traveling theater," says co-creator Susannah Dalton. "We believe that storytelling is the root of all performance but what makes a show come to life is the anticipation of the unexpected. Every piece of theater, no matter how low-tech, should feel like a magic show."

This fall The Selfish Giant has toured throughout New England and in over five neighborhoods throughout Queens. Now The Selfish Giant comes to Long Island City's The Secret Theatre. The Secret Theatre is a custom-built theatre right in the heart of LIC's artist's quarter.



PinProductions is currently celebrating its first decade of creating and producing theater in English and Spanish. PinProductions has, in this time, produced multiple award-winning theater productions, most recently garnering 18 nominations and 4 awards for the Lorca play El Retablillo de Don Cristóbal. PinProduction's dedication to children's creative agency is seen in its new theater works for children as well as its bilingual children's pilot Basura Aventura (Trash Bash).

The Selfish Giant is the recipient of the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture's Artist Grant, The Queens Council on the Arts New Works Grant, and The Indie Theater Fund's Artist and Leadership Grant.

To pre-order tickets go to https://www.pinproductionscompany.com/events/the-selfish-giant-3





